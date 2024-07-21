Kedarnath: 3 Dead And Several Injured After Massive Landslide On Yatra Route

Three pilgrims lost their lives and eight others were injured after being caught in a landslide on their way to the Kedarnath shrine on Sunday morning.

The State Disaster Response Force reported that the pilgrims had started their journey from Gaurikund early in the day. As they approached Cheedwasa, a massive landslide struck, resulting in three fatalities on the spot.

Rescue teams quickly arrived at the scene to assist the survivors, and the injured were transported to the nearest hospital for treatment. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his sorrow over the incident and offered condolences to the families of the deceased.

Dhami on X wrote, “The news of some pilgrims getting injured due to debris and heavy stones falling from the hill near the Kedarnath Yatra route is very sad. May God give strength to the bereaved family to bear this immense sorrow.”

केदारनाथ यात्रा मार्ग के पास पहाड़ी से मलबा व भारी पत्थर गिरने से कुछ यात्रियों के हताहत होने का समाचार अत्यंत दुःखद है। घटनास्थल पर राहत एवं बचाव कार्य जारी है, इस सम्बन्ध में निरंतर अधिकारियों के संपर्क में हूं। हादसे में घायल हुए लोगों को त्वरित रूप से बेहतर उपचार उपलब्ध… — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) July 21, 2024

CM Dhami also mentioned that he is in regular contact with officials regarding the rescue and relief operations. He has instructed them to provide necessary assistance and medical treatment to those injured in the accident.

#KedarnathLandslide | A tragic landslide struck the Kedarnath trekking route near Gaurikund early this morning. This has resulted in the deaths of three pilgrims and injuries to eight others. An SDRF team was promptly dispatched after the disaster control room received a distress… pic.twitter.com/iPAvNvUtdN — NewsX World (@NewsX) July 21, 2024

In the meantime, a new group of 3,113 pilgrims, including 707 women, departed from a base camp early Sunday to participate in the annual Amarnath pilgrimage in the south Kashmir Himalayas, officials informed PTI.

The 52-day yatra began on June 29 from the twin routes of Pahalgam in Anantnag and Baltal in Ganderbal districts. So far, nearly 390,000 pilgrims have visited the 3,880-meter-high holy cave shrine, which houses the naturally formed ice-shivlingam.

