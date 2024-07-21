What Is Cyber Slave? India On Full Swing To Bring Back Indians Scammed For Cyber Slave In Combodia

The Indian Embassy in Combodia, ensured that it is dedicatedly working to expedite complition of formalities to get 14 Indians back from Cambodia, who were scammed into working as ‘Cyber Slaves‘ in Cambodia.

“In close cooperation with Cambodian authorities, the Embassy has facilitated the rescue and repatriation of over 650 Indian citizens who had fallen victim to these scams,” it stated in a press release.

“Most recently, we provided specific leads to the police, leading to the rescue of 14 additional Indian victims. They are currently being cared for by an NGO working in coordination with Cambodia’s Ministry of Social Affairs, Veterans and Youth Rehabilitation,” the statement added. “We continue to closely monitor the situation and remain committed to protecting the welfare of Indian citizens in Cambodia. We advise them to exercise extreme caution regarding any job offers in the country and to immediately report any suspicious activity to us,” the embassy noted. The massive scam was uncovered when a central government employee in India reported being cheated out of over ₹67 lakh on December 31 last year. This led to the revelation of the scam and the arrest of eight individuals who were accused of trafficking Indians to Cambodia. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in New Delhi, the Indians who were sent to Cambodia, as well as those stranded there, were promised legitimate jobs but were instead coerced into participating in illegal online activities. The victims had their passports confiscated and were forced to work in cyber scam call centers, targeting people in India, the MEA reported. What Is Cyber Slavery?

Cyber slavery is a serious and widespread form of organized crime, with tens of thousands of people trapped in scams. It’s hard to stop because the criminals can easily move their operations between countries. Governments and NGOs need to work together to tackle this problem effectively.

