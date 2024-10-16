Home
Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Maha Polls: PM Modi Participates In BJP Strategy Meeting

A meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party's Central Election Committee (CEC) commenced on Wednesday evening to finalize party candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra elections.

Maha Polls: PM Modi Participates In BJP Strategy Meeting

A meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party‘s Central Election Committee (CEC) commenced on Wednesday evening to finalize party candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Health Minister and party chief JP Nadda are among the prominent leaders in attendance at the party headquarters.

Elections for the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly are set for November 20, with votes to be counted on November 23.

MUST READ: Jagdeep Dhankhar Inaugurates Meghalaya Skill And Innovation Hub

The CEC meeting follows a similar gathering for the Jharkhand polls held on Tuesday. Key contenders in the Maharashtra elections include the ruling Mahayuti Alliance, which consists of the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition, comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress. In the recent parliamentary elections for the state’s 48 seats, the opposition MVA performed well, securing 30 seats.

Assembly polls in Jharkhand will take place in two phases on November 13 and 20. The Election Commission has also announced bypolls in 48 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha seats across 15 states, with results set to be declared on November 23.

ALSO READ:  PM Modi Praises Cabinet’s Decision On MSP Hike For Farmers

Filed under

Legislative Assembly polls Maha Vikas Aghadi MAHARASHTRA ELECTIONS PM Modi meeting
