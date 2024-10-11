Mahadev Online Betting App Scam: Mastermind Saurabh Was Once A Juice Owner

Saurabh Chandrakar, the mastermind behind the Mahadev online betting app scam, was arrested in Dubai on Friday. His arrest follows the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) takeover of the probe in August, and an Interpol red notice was issued to track and apprehend Chandrakar. Along with his co-promoter, Ravi Uppal, Chandrakar had been detained in the UAE last year. Reports suggest that Chandrakar could be extradited or deported to India soon after his formal arrest in Dubai.

The Mahadev app is accused of operating through an extensive network of panel operators across India, laundering money from illegal betting activities. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been investigating the case and, in November 2023, alleged that Chandrakar and Uppal had paid bribes amounting to Rs 508 crore to Chhattisgarh’s then Chief Minister, Bhupesh Baghel.

Saurabh Was A Juice Seller

Chandrakar’s journey began modestly in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh, where he ran a juice shop before partnering with Ravi Uppal to launch the Mahadev betting app. In 2019, the duo moved to Dubai and expanded their operations by establishing call centers in several countries, including Malaysia, Thailand, UAE, and India. These centers facilitated online betting, and Chandrakar and Uppal allegedly built a vast network of around 4,000 panel operators across India.

The ED’s investigation revealed that Chandrakar and Uppal earned approximately Rs 200 crore daily through illegal betting, operating around 30 call centers in India alone. The probe also found that several crores of rupees were laundered through the Mahadev app and other linked platforms. Chandrakar’s lavish lifestyle came under scrutiny when the ED discovered he spent Rs 200 crore on his wedding in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, in February 2023. The event was attended by several Bollywood celebrities, who were reportedly flown in on chartered flights and paid through hawala channels for their performances.

The investigation has also linked actor Ranbir Kapoor to the controversy, as he is accused of promoting a sporting app associated with the Mahadev betting platform. The probe is ongoing as authorities continue to unearth more details about the scale of the operation.

