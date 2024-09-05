Major Liquor Seizure In Hyderabad: Rs 3.85 Lakhs In Non-Duty Paid Alcohol

The Hyderabad Excise Police made a significant seizure of non-duty-paid liquor worth Rs 3.85 lakhs on Thursday at RTC Cross Roads. The liquor was being transported by the accused, Gopal Agrawal, a resident of Attapur.

Details of the Seizure

According to the police, Gopal Agrawal had transported the liquor from Chandigarh to Hyderabad in a vehicle. The accused was attempting to sell the liquor in Hyderabad at a substantially higher price.

He had purchased the liquor for Rs 1.32 lakhs in Chandigarh and intended to sell it for Rs 4 lakhs in Hyderabad, aiming to make a considerable profit.

Arrest and Police Action

The Musheerabad Excise Police Station CI Ramakrishna conducted the operation at RTC Cross Roads near the Metro station. Gopal Agrawal was caught while attempting to transfer the liquor to another vehicle.

Appreciation from Hyderabad Excise Deputy Commissioner

Hyderabad Excise Deputy Commissioner, KAB Shastri, praised CI Ramakrishna and his team for their effective action in this case.

