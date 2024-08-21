Wednesday, August 21, 2024

Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim Talks About Zakir Naik’s Extradition, Says If Evidence..

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim recently talked about the extradition of radical preacher Zakir Naik and stated that ‘if evidence is submitted, we will not condone terrorism.’

In his address at the 50th Sapru House Lecture, Ibrahim further added ‘It was not raised by the Prime Minister. He raised it much earlier many years back…the issue is I am not talking about one person, I am talking about sentiment of extremism, of compelling case, evidence that suggest that atrocities committed by an individual, group or factions or parties. These are of concern to us.’

Moreover, the Malaysian PM also emphasized, that Malaysia and India have been collaborating on counter-terrorism efforts and that one particular issue should not hinder further bilateral cooperation.

‘You have to present compelling case to support…we have been tough, we have been working together with India on many of these issues. I don’t think one case should deter us from further collaboration and enhancing our bilateral cooperation.’ said PM Anwar Ibrahim.

Meanwhile, radical Islamic preacher Zakir Naik moved to Malaysia from India in the year 2016. Reportedly, he also obtained permanent residency there and is wanted in the country on charges related to hate speech and money laundering.

(With Inputs From ANI) 

