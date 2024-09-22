Home
Sunday, September 22, 2024
Live Tv

Manipur: Army And Police Hold Search Operation, Finds Weapons & Explosives

In collaboration with the Manipur Police, the Army recently conducted a series of search operations across several districts, including churachandpur, resulting in the recovery of a substantial cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives.

Manipur: Army And Police Hold Search Operation, Finds Weapons & Explosives

In collaboration with the Manipur Police, the Army recently conducted a series of search operations across several districts, including churachandpur, resulting in the recovery of a substantial cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives.

Taking to X, Manipur police said “Search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts. The following items were recovered: one rocket (approximately 5.5 feet), one rocket (approximately 3 feet), one large homemade mortar, two medium-sized homemade mortars, four homemade mortar bombs, two pistols with magazines, nine live ammunition rounds, one single-barrel rifle, 6.3 kg of explosive grade-2, 17 meters of cortex, and 9 meters of fuse from Moavom in Churachandpur District.”

Further, manipur police also discovered another set of weapons, which included ”two 9 mm SMG carbines with magazines, one 12-bore single-barrel gun, one 9 mm pistol with a magazine, one .32 pistol with a magazine, five HE-36 hand grenades, four arming rings, two tube launchers, eleven live ammunition rounds, one detonator, two BP iron plates, one BP jacket, one tear gas grenade, two stun shells, one tear gas shell, and one Baofeng radio set.”

Also Read: Manipur On Alert Following Reports Of Militants Crossing From Myanmar

All these weapons were recovered from Fungei Ching in Thoubal District. Earlier on September 21, the Indian Army, alongside the Manipur Police, successfully conducted joint operations, leading to significant recoveries of illegal arms and related materials from Churachandpur and the surrounding areas of Thoubal and Imphal East districts.

Must Read: Manipur on High Alert Following Infiltration of 900 Militants from Myanmar

(With Inputs From ANI)

Filed under

Churachandpur MANIPUR Manipur Police NewsX search operation

