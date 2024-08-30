Mayor Shelly Oberoi Requests Extension of Nomination Deadline for MCD Zonal Wards Committee Elections

Mayor Shelly Oberoi has requested an extension for the deadline to file nominations for the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) zonal wards committee elections. The current deadline, set for August 30, has prompted the Mayor to write to MCD Commissioner Ashwini Kumar, urging an extension to allow for a more reasonable time frame in line with past practices.

Background and Election Announcement

The MCD announced on Wednesday that elections for its 12 zonal ward committees will take place on September 4, with candidates given until August 30 to submit their nominations. This tight schedule has raised concerns among Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillors, who argue that the limited time for nominations is unprecedented in previous ward elections.

In response, Mayor Shelly Oberoi sent a letter to the MCD Commissioner, urging the extension of the nomination deadline. She emphasized that the short period between the election notice and the nomination date does not align with past election practices or Election Commission guidelines.

AAP’s Concerns and BJP’s Response

The Mayor’s appeal followed several AAP councillors’ requests for more time to ensure a smooth and democratic election process. However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticized the move, accusing AAP of attempting to delay the elections. Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor commented, “The undemocratic face of AAP stands exposed,” highlighting the ongoing political tension between the two parties.

Councillor Ram Chander Returns to AAP

In a surprising twist, Ward 28 councillor Ram Chander, who recently joined the BJP, has returned to AAP. Chander, representing the Shahbad Dairy area in the Narela zone, claimed he was “misled” into switching parties. After meeting with senior AAP leaders, including Manish Sisodia, Chander declared his renewed allegiance to AAP, citing a dream in which Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged him to return.

Chander’s return is seen as part of the broader efforts by both AAP and BJP to secure the support of councillors ahead of the zonal ward committee elections, which will determine the composition of the standing committee.

Implications for Upcoming Elections

The upcoming zonal ward committee elections hold significant importance as they will influence the balance of power within the MCD. With the current distribution of members, the BJP has the upper hand in seven zones, while AAP leads in five. These elections, conducted through a secret ballot, are critical for both parties, with anti-defection laws not applying to the process.