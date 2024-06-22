NEET PG 2024 New Date Announced: Exam Will NOW Be Held On August 11 In Two Shifts

The revised exam date for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024 has finally been announced. In the latest update, NEET PG 2024 has been rescheduled to August 11. The announcement was made by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) on their official website.

According to the latest announcement, the exam will be conducted in two shifts. For those who are looking online, they can visit website natboard.edu.in to get all the official details.

NEET PG 2024 New Date Announced

The official announcement by NBEMS said, “In continuation of the NBEMS notice dated 22.06.2024, the conduct of the NEET PG 2024 exam has been rescheduled. The NEET-PG 2024 shall now be conducted on 11th August 2024 in two shifts.”

The notification stated that August 15, 2024, will continue to be the deadline for eligibility to appear in the NEET PG 2024.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) postponed NEET PG 2024 from its initial June 23 date as a precaution. It said that an investigation will be conducted on the dependability of the technologies used to administer the NEET-PG entrance exam.

The NEET-PG testing procedures for medical students, which are being handled by the NBEMS and its technology partner TCS, will be thoroughly examined, as the health ministry has earlier declared.

How Students Can Check Revised Exam Date For NEET PG 2024?

Step 1: Visit the official website, natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: Navigate to the NEET PG 2024 exam page and locate the exam date notification link.

Step 3: Click the NEET PG 2024 Revised Exam Date notification link.

Step 4: The notice will open on a new page, allowing you to check the date and time.

Step 5: Download the notice for future reference.

