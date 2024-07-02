NEET PG Exam Question Paper To Be Finalised An Hour Before, Exam In August

Officials from Cyber Cell conducted a major meeting with representatives of the Home Ministry’s I4C wing to talk about the NEET PG exam. To maintain security, the question paper will only be ready a few hours before the test. Potential gaps are being assessed by a number of government entities, and the investigation is almost finished. The exam is scheduled to take place in approximately one month, and the date will be confirmed soon.

By this coming Friday, the new schedule for the NEET PG exam should be revealed. It is anticipated that the tests would take place in August.

The task of administering the exam has been assigned to an Expert Panel, which is led by the former ISRO official Dr. Radhakrishnan. Before deciding on the new dates, the National Board of Examinations (NBE), which is in charge of administering NEET PG, is currently awaiting approval from this review panel. Following the issue surrounding the NEET UG paper leak, worries regarding the exam's integrity led to the postponement of the NEET PG exam, which was initially set for June 23. KEY UPDATES ON NEET PG EXAM 2024 Recently, there was a big discussion about the NEET PG exam in the Home Ministry's I4C wing. The Cyber Cell representatives were present at this meeting, which was essential in setting the exam date. 1. To maintain security, the exam question paper will be finalized just hours before the exam. 2. The government is currently collaborating with a number of agencies to find and fix any possible flaws or gaps. 3. The entire procedure is being thoroughly evaluated by the Home Ministry, Information Technology Ministry, and Health Ministry.

