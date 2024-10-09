Home
Thursday, October 10, 2024
Live Tv
New Report Claims Ratan Tata Is In Critical Condition In ICU Days After Reassuring He Was In Good Spirits

In a social media statement on Monday, Tata reassured the public that he was in good spirits and that there was no reason for alarm.

New Report Claims Ratan Tata Is In Critical Condition In ICU Days After Reassuring He Was In Good Spirits

Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, one of India’s largest conglomerates, is in critical condition and currently receiving intensive care at a hospital in Mumbai, according to two sources familiar with the situation.

On Monday, Tata, 86, mentioned that he was undergoing routine medical evaluations due to age-related conditions. A representative for Tata did not provide an update on his health status as of Wednesday.

Tata assumed the role of chairman of the group in 1991, leading the century-old company founded by his great-grandfather, until stepping down in 2012. During his tenure, he established Tata Teleservices in 1996 and took Tata Consultancy Services public in 2004.

Following his retirement, Tata was given the honorary title of chairman emeritus for various Tata companies, including Tata Sons, Tata Industries, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, and Tata Chemicals, as stated on the company’s website.

(This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.)

