Om Birla Calls For 2 Minute Silence In The Rememberance Of Victims Of Emergency 1975, Calls 'Dark Days Of Democracy'

On the first day of the 18th Lok Sabha session today, where the BJP nominee Om Birla was re-elected as the Speaker of the lower house, he recalled the campaign led by the BJP – Dark Days of Democracy.

In rememberance of the victims and the fighters of Emergency imposed by the then Congress Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Om Birla calls for 2 minute of silence in the house.

लोकसभा अध्यक्ष ओम बिरला ने कहा, “इमरजेंसी ने भारत के कितने ही नागरिकों का जीवन तबाह कर दिया था, कितने ही लोगों की मृत्यु हो गई थी। इमरजेंसी के उस काले कालखंड में, कांग्रेस की तानाशाह सरकार के हाथों अपनी जान गंवाने वाले भारत के ऐसे कर्तव्यनिष्ठ और देश से प्रेम करने वाले नागरिकों… pic.twitter.com/8IBrZfiMv0 — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) June 26, 2024

Also Read: How Sanjay Gandhi Led ‘Nasbandi’ Campaign Amid Emergency Era? Dark Days Of Democracy

Om Birla On Emergency

We strongly condemn the imposition of the Emergency. At the same time, the house shows solidarity to all those who opposed and fought against the Emergency and defended India’s democracy. June 25, 1975, will always be remembered as the dark days of democracy in Parliament.

On this day, the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi imposed the Emergency and made a severe assault on the Constitution created by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

India was subjected to a dictatorship by Smt. Indira Gandhi, trampling on the democratic values of the country and strangling the freedom of expression. During the Emergency, the rights of Indian citizens were destroyed, and their freedom was taken away.

This was the time when opposition leaders were imprisoned, and the entire country was turned into a jail. The dictatorial government of that time imposed numerous restrictions on the media, curbing freedom of rights. The shadow of the Emergency is a dark chapter in our nation’s history, a period of injustice. After imposing the Emergency, the Congress government made some decisions that crushed the spirit of our Constitution.

Moreover, the then PM Indira Gandhi spoke of a committed bureaucracy and judiciary. The Emergency brought many terrible challenges, devastating the poor and marginalized. During the Emergency, people had to endure the government’s oppressive policies, including forced sterilizations. This House wishes to express its sympathy to all those affected. The period from 1975 to 1977 is a dark chapter that reminds us of our principles and judicial independence. It reminds us of the attacks we all faced. As we approach the 50th anniversary of the Emergency, the Lok Sabha reaffirms its commitment to protecting the Constitution.

The Emergency devastated the lives of many Indian citizens, and many lost their lives. In memory of those who lost their lives at the hands of the Congress dictatorship during this dark chapter, we observe a 2-minute silence.

Must Read: Dark Days Of Democracy: BJP Attacks Opposition On 50th Anniversary of Emergency

Show Full Article