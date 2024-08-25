Omar Abdullah Responds To Amit Shah’s Remarks On NC Manifesto, Says ‘I thank…’

Responding to remarks made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks on National conference manifesto, party vice president Omar Abdullah sarcastically thanked Shah for bringing the attention towards the document.

Reacting to Shah’s comments, Omar said ‘I thank the Union Home Minister for mentioning our election manifesto. He has forced everyone to read it. The sad part is that he focused on only one paragraph.’

However, Abdullah criticized Shah for focusing on just “one paragraph of the manifesto.”

Later, Omar Abdullah also talked about the the potential participation of Jamaat-e-Islami, a politico-religious group from the Valley, in the upcoming elections.

Talking about the group’s potential participation in election, Abdullah said ‘The best of democracy is that anyone can contest elections. Jamaat-e-Islami was trying to get the ban on it, uplifted, so that it could contest the elections. Now that the ban has not been lifted, I have heard they will contest the elections independently.’

Remarks Of Amit Shah Over NC-Congress Alliance

Earlier, Union home minister Amit Shah had accused the Congress of compromising “the nation’s unity and security” to fulfill its political ambitions, following the Congress’ decision to form an alliance with the NC for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections.

Later, he questioned whether Congress and its leader, Rahul Gandhi, support the NC’s manifesto promises, including “a separate flag for Jammu and Kashmir,” the “restoration of Article 370 and 35A,” and actions that could “lead Jammu and Kashmir back to instability and terrorism.”

Additionally, Shah also queried if Congress supported the NC’s proposals to “engage in dialogue with Pakistan” rather than focusing on Kashmir’s youth and the NC’s plan to initiate “LoC Trade” with Pakistan, which Shah claimed would “foster terrorism and its infrastructure across the border.”

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir’s assembly elections will take place in three phases – September 18, September 25, and October 1, with results set to be announced on October 4.

(With Inputs From ANI)