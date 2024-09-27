The Param Rudra supercomputers are dedicated to the nation as part of the Centre's efforts to make India self-reliant in the field of supercomputing technology.

In a major boost to India’s scientific research capabilities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually launched three Param Rudra supercomputers. The Param Rudra supercomputers are dedicated to the nation as part of the Centre’s efforts to make India self-reliant in the field of supercomputing technology. These three supercomputers will cost around ₹130 crore and will be developed indigenously under the National Supercomputing Mission. They have been deployed at three key locations: Delhi, Pune, and Kolkata. In Pune, the giant metre radio telescope will leverage the supercomputer to explore fast radio bursts and other astronomical phenomena.



In Delhi, the Inter-University Accelerator Centre will enhance research in fields like material science and atomic physics. In Kolkata, the S.N. Bose Centre will use supercomputing technology to drive advanced research in physics, cosmology, and earth sciences. These supercomputers are equipped with applications catering to different domains: weather and climate, computational fluid dynamics, bioinformatics, and material science. This is the first initiative of its kind aimed at boosting the country’s computing power. The big question that arises is: Can India build the best supercomputers?

In an exclusive interview with NewsX, Dr. Vijay Bhatkar, Chancellor of Nalanda University and architect of the PARAM supercomputers, shared insights into the evolution of India’s supercomputing capabilities. Dr. Bhatkar, who has received several accolades, including the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Maharashtra Bhushan, explained that the journey began three decades ago with the formation of new institutions dedicated to supercomputing.

When asked about the impact of the three supercomputers launched yesterday on enhancing the country’s capabilities, Dr. Bhatkar stated: “We began the supercomputer initiative three decades ago by forming new institutions. I proposed to the government that we must have new institutions to bring forth the supercomputer mission. Supercomputer technology changes every year; it’s not just one mission to develop and deliver indigenous supercomputers but also to continuously innovate to keep pace with technological advancements. The whole architecture was based on this principle at C-DAC (Centre for Development of Advanced Computing). As technology evolves, we develop newer supercomputers each year.”

When comparing India with the USA, Dr. Bhatkar remarked: “India can now claim to stand almost at a world-class level. The capacity of the supercomputers we develop depends on the funding available for the mission. We aim to achieve milestones in designing, developing, and delivering supercomputers indigenously, which is the promise we’ve kept.”

When asked about the selection of the three centers and how they will optimize the use of the supercomputers, Dr. Hemant Darbari, Mission Director of the National Supercomputing Mission, explained: “The three systems deployed now are part of a series where we have not only designed but also developed and manufactured them in India. This is the uniqueness of these systems. We have already deployed around 13 systems across India, including IIT and IISc, which are being extensively used with an 85-90% utilization rate. These systems are built on RUDRA technology, which we created, and from that, we developed the Param Rudra supercomputing system. All three systems are completely indigenous and aim to be among the best in the world.”

Overview of the Param Rudra Supercomputer

Named after a formidable aspect of Lord Shiva, Param Rudra is designed to address complex computational challenges in various scientific and engineering fields. Developed under the National Supercomputing Mission at an investment of ₹130 crores, three Param Rudra supercomputers have been introduced to support India’s expanding technological landscape. During the launch event, Modi highlighted the critical role of technology in enhancing the economy, improving business operations, managing disasters, and elevating living standards. He also discussed India’s efforts to create a semiconductor ecosystem essential for the global supply chain. Created by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), this cutting-edge facility aims to enhance the nation’s high-performance computing capabilities.

Deployment of Param Rudra

The three Param Rudra supercomputers have been strategically installed in Pune, Delhi, and Kolkata to advance scientific research. The Giant Metre Radio Telescope (GMRT) in Pune will utilize the supercomputers to investigate Fast Radio Bursts (FRBs) and other astronomical phenomena. The Inter-University Accelerator Centre (IUAC) in Delhi will focus on research in material science and atomic physics, while the S.N. Bose Centre in Kolkata will drive studies in physics, cosmology, and earth sciences. Additionally, PM Modi announced a High-Performance Computing System specifically designed for weather and climate research, which is expected to enhance India’s meteorological forecasting accuracy and benefit sectors such as agriculture, disaster management, and urban planning.

Key Facts About the Supercomputers:

1. The three Param Rudra Supercomputers collectively cost ₹130 crores.

2. They are part of the National Supercomputing Mission (NSM), aimed at fostering technological independence in India.

3. These supercomputers feature the latest advancements in hardware and software technologies.

4. A significant share of their components is produced and assembled within India.

5. They are capable of performing intricate calculations and simulations at impressive speeds.

6. Their applications include weather forecasting, climate modeling, drug discovery, material science, and artificial intelligence.

7. The supercomputers are located in Pune, Delhi, and Kolkata to promote accessible scientific research.

8. The GMRT in Pune will leverage the supercomputers for research on fast radio bursts and other celestial events.

9. The IUAC in Delhi aims to enhance material science and atomic physics research.

10. The S.N. Bose Centre in Kolkata will focus on advanced research in physics, cosmology, and earth sciences.

