PM Modi Expressed Concern For Ukraine Conflict, Says Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri

Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Live Tv

This follows their previous discussions during the G7 summit in Italy on June 14 and Modi’s bilateral visit to Kyiv on August 23.

According to Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, PM Modi is very concerned about the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. He further stated, that the meeting reflects India’s commitment to finding a way forward and contributing to a resolution. He noted that the meeting, requested by the Ukrainian side, allowed both leaders to assess recent developments.

Responding to a question, Vikram Misri said “Our voice in support of peace and path through dialogue and diplomacy is not new one. It’s natural for us to assume this role. I think the prime minister’s meeting with President Zelenskyy also reflects his own, in a sense, commitment to this effort because he is deeply concerned by this conflict, not just in terms of the human toll that it is taking — something that he has recognised — but also in terms of the toll that it is taking on the world at large, especially on countries in the Global South.”

Meanwhile, the 45-minute discussion provided an opportunity for Modi and Zelenskyy to touch on various bilateral issues and the broader context of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Zelenskyy expressed appreciation for India’s engagement and thanked Modi for his efforts towards peace.

Misri also indicated that both sides recognized a “positive momentum” in their bilateral relationship and agreed to maintain close communication.

The leaders also discussed the possibility of arranging a meeting for the Inter-governmental Commission, headed by their respective foreign ministers.

Also Read: PM Modi’s Second Meeting With Ukraine’s Zelenskyy In New York

Regarding the potential for a second peace summit, Misri noted that while discussions had touched on ideas from previous meetings, significant work remains before such a summit can be discussed in detail. He emphasized that ongoing efforts aim to develop a consensus around a peaceful resolution, echoing Mahatma Gandhi’s belief that “there is no path to peace, peace is the path.”

Must Read: Volodymyr Zelenskyy Thanks PM Modi For India’s Support Of Ukrainian Sovereignty

These meetings reflect a continued commitment to dialogue and cooperation between the two leaders as they navigate the ongoing challenges posed by the conflict in Ukraine.

