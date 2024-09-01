Monday, September 2, 2024

PM Modi Mourns the Passing of Senior Journalist Umesh Upadhyay

The incident took place around 10:30 am while Upadhyay was inspecting renovation work at his residence in the C-8 block of Vasant Kunj, according to Delhi Police.

Senior journalist Umesh Upadhyay, 65, passed away on Sunday morning after a tragic fall from an under-construction building in Vasant Kunj, New Delhi. The incident took place around 10:30 am while Upadhyay was inspecting renovation work at his residence in the C-8 block of Vasant Kunj, according to Delhi Police.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his deep sorrow over Upadhyay’s death. On social media platform X, PM Modi remarked, “I am deeply saddened by the demise of senior journalist and writer Umesh Upadhyay ji, who made valuable contributions in the field of digital media and television. His demise is an irreparable loss for the world of journalism. I express my condolences to his family in this hour of grief. Om Shanti!”

The police report indicates that Upadhyay accidentally fell from the fourth floor to the second floor, sustaining severe head injuries and other critical wounds. Despite being rushed to the Indian Spinal Centre by 11 am, he succumbed to his injuries despite efforts by the medical staff to save him. The police were informed of his admission to the hospital at 2:48 PM, after which they launched an investigation into the incident. A post-mortem examination is being conducted, and proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC are underway.

Umesh Upadhyay’s last rites will be performed on September 2 at Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. A respected figure in journalism, Upadhyay had recently authored a book titled “Western Media Narratives on India: From Gandhi to Modi.” With a career spanning four decades across print, radio, TV, and digital media, Upadhyay was an alumnus of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and the University of Delhi, where he completed his Masters and MPhil at the School of International Studies. He also served as a member of the Academic Council of Delhi University.

The Press Club of India also expressed its grief over Upadhyay’s untimely demise, stating, “We are shocked and saddened at the untimely demise of veteran journalist, Umesh Upadhyay. May the almighty give his family and friends enough strength to bear the irreparable loss? He will be missed by his friends in the media fraternity.”

 

