PM Modi & Singapore’s Lawrence Wong Tour AEM Holdings Semiconductor Facility

During his visit to Singapore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alongside his Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong, visited the semiconductor facility of AEM Holdings Ltd on Thursday.

During his visit to Singapore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alongside his Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong, visited the semiconductor facility of AEM Holdings Ltd on Thursday.

The visit aimed to explore potential collaborations between the two nations in the semiconductor manufacturing sector.

During the visit, Lawrence Wong extended a warm welcome to PM Modi. Further, the leaders engaged with officials at the facility. They were also seen taking photographs with the staff.

This visit highlights the growing trade opportunities between India & Singapore, particularly in the semiconductor industry.

Also Read: India and Singapore to Forge New Semiconductor Partnership: Key Agreements to Be Signed During PM Modi’s Visit

Earlier in the day, PM Modi and Lawrence Wong held a meeting where they discussed enhancing cooperation in various sectors, including skills development, healthcare, and artificial intelligence.

The discussions with my friend, PM Lawrence Wong continued today. Our talks focused on boosting cooperation in areas like skilling, technology, healthcare, AI and more. We both agreed on the need to boost trade relations. @LawrenceWongST pic.twitter.com/FOSxXQOI3u — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 5, 2024

Meanwhile on Thursday, India and Singapore signed four important Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs). These agreement covered digital technologies, semiconductor sector partnerships, health and medicine, and education and skills development.

These MoUs were signed at Singapore’s Parliament House by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, with both Prime Ministers in attendance.

Must Read: India And Singapore Sign Key Agreements On Digital Technologies & Semiconductors

Before arriving in Singapore, PM Modi had been on an official visit to Brunei, where he engaged in comprehensive talks with Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah at Istana Nurul Iman in Bandar Seri Begawan.

(With Inputs From ANI)