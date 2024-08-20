In a decisive move that underscores his commitment to social justice and the principles enshrined in Babasaheb Ambedkar’s Constitution, Prime Minister Narendra Modi directed the cancellation of a recent Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) advertisement for lateral entry into the bureaucracy. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday affirmed that this decision is a testament to the Prime Minister’s unwavering dedication to upholding the Constitution and ensuring equity in public service recruitment.

Speaking on the matter, Union Minister Vaishnaw highlighted that the Prime Minister has consistently demonstrated his commitment to social justice through various initiatives. “Today, PM Modi has made a pivotal decision that reinforces his dedication to Babasaheb’s Constitution. The implementation of reservation principles in the transparent lateral entry process within the UPSC is a clear reflection of his resolve to ensure social equity,” Vaishnaw stated.

He further criticized the previous UPA government, asserting that the principles of reservation were overlooked during their tenure. “Under the Congress-led UPA, the concept of reservation was not properly considered in lateral entry appointments. This raises significant questions about their commitment to social justice. On the contrary, PM Modi’s introduction of lateral entry through UPSC was intended to enhance transparency, and by integrating reservation principles, he has solidified his commitment to both social justice and constitutional values,” the Minister added.

The cancellation of the UPSC advertisement has also sparked reactions from the opposition, with the Congress claiming victory in opposing the lateral entry scheme. Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition, reiterated his stance on safeguarding the Constitution and the reservation system. In a statement on social media platform X, Gandhi declared, “We will protect the Constitution and the reservation system at all costs. We will thwart conspiracies like BJP’s ‘lateral entry’ at any cost. By exceeding the 50% reservation limit, we will ensure social justice grounded in the caste census. Jai Hind.”

This series of events follows the intervention of the Department of Personnel and Training Minister, Jitendra Singh, who wrote to the UPSC Chairman, instructing the cancellation of the advertisement for lateral entry posts within the central government, as directed by Prime Minister Modi.

Minister Singh’s letter emphasized that during previous administrations, significant posts, including those as crucial as Secretaries in various ministries and leadership roles within organizations like UIDAI, were awarded to lateral entrants without adhering to reservation guidelines. The letter underscored that prior to 2014, many lateral entries were conducted in an ad-hoc manner, often marred by allegations of favoritism. In contrast, the current government’s efforts have focused on institutionalizing the process, making it transparent, and aligning it with constitutional principles of social justice.

The Prime Minister’s commitment to equity and social justice, particularly concerning reservation in public employment, was highlighted as a cornerstone of the government’s social justice agenda. The letter stressed that lateral entry processes must align with the constitutional mandates to ensure deserving candidates from marginalized communities receive their rightful representation in government services. Given that these positions were traditionally treated as specialized, single-cadre posts with no provision for reservation, the Prime Minister has called for a review and reform of this approach.

The cancellation of the UPSC advertisement is seen as a significant step forward in the pursuit of social justice and empowerment. The move has also garnered responses from various opposition leaders, including Akhilesh Yadav, MK Stalin, and Sitaram Yechury, who previously voiced concerns that the lateral entry scheme undermined the reservation rights of OBCs, SCs, and STs.

The UPSC had recently issued a notification for recruiting Joint Secretaries, Directors, and Deputy Secretaries through lateral entry, a decision that has now been revoked in alignment with the Prime Minister’s directive, marking a significant milestone in the government’s ongoing commitment to ensuring equity and social justice in public service appointments.

MUST READ: Ujjain: MP CM Mohan Yadav Explores Shri Kshetra Valmiki Dham Ashram