PM Modi and President Xi will meet for the first time in five years, signaling a possible thaw in India-China relations after recent border agreements.

On October 23, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are set to engage in their first bilateral meeting in five years. This meeting, taking place on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, marks a pivotal moment for India-China relations, especially following a recent agreement to resume border patrolling operations along the Actual Line of Control (LAC). This resumption completes a disengagement process that had been stalled since tensions flared up in 2020.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed the scheduled meeting, indicating a potential thaw in relations between the two nations that have long been marred by conflict. The last time Modi and Xi engaged in formal talks was during Xi’s visit to Mahabalipuram in October 2019, shortly before tensions escalated.

The deterioration of relations can largely be traced back to the violent skirmish in Ladakh in 2020, where 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives, alongside a significant number of Chinese troops. This incident marked a low point in the decades-long border dispute and strained diplomatic ties. Since then, both countries have struggled to manage the fallout, with military standoffs and heightened military presence along the contentious border.

The recent agreement to allow border patrolling operations to resume is a crucial step towards normalizing relations. It signifies both nations’ willingness to engage in dialogue and manage their differences peacefully. Observers view this meeting as an opportunity for both leaders to address lingering issues, build trust, and explore avenues for cooperation, particularly in economic and security domains.

As global geopolitics shift, the focus on India-China relations becomes increasingly significant. The BRICS Summit, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, provides a platform for these discussions, potentially influencing regional dynamics.

With the world watching closely, the outcomes of the Modi-Xi meeting could pave the way for a more stable and cooperative relationship between two of the world’s largest economies and most populous nations. The international community hopes that this meeting will lead to constructive dialogue and help de-escalate tensions that have persisted for years.

