Prataprao Jadhav To Open Ten New AYUSH Institutes In Five Years

Union Minister of State for AYUSH Prataprao Jadhav announced on Friday that ten new AYUSH institutes will be established over the next five years. This announcement was made during his visit to the All India Institute of Ayurveda.

Expansion of Traditional Medicine

During his visit, Jadhav emphasized that these new institutes will enable more Indians to benefit from traditional medical systems, similar to the allopathic system. He inspected the entire campus of the institute, reviewed the facilities, and assessed the treatment being provided to patients.

Government’s Commitment to Ayurveda

Jadhav highlighted the government’s commitment to advancing Ayurveda and fulfilling the Prime Minister’s vision of making Ayurveda accessible to every home. He noted that Ayurveda and traditional medicine had suffered during the colonial period but have seen a resurgence since 2014 under the Modi government. The global perception of Yoga and Ayurveda has significantly improved, leading to increased public acceptance.

Review of Institute Preparations

On the sidelines of the program, Jadhav mentioned that President Draupadi Murmu had expressed interest in visiting the institute, prompting his visit to review the preparations.

Inauguration and Upcoming Events

During his visit, Jadhav inaugurated an auditorium dedicated to the late Medical Superintendent Sanjay Gupta, who passed away during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also released the brochure for the upcoming International Conference AROHA-2024, scheduled to be held from October 17 to 19.

Acknowledgments and Future Plans

The Director of the Institute, Prof. (Dr.) Tanuja Nesri, expressed gratitude to Jadhav for his significant role in promoting Ayurveda. She indicated that the minister’s guidance and support will continue to be crucial in advancing Ayurveda and establishing it on the global stage.

The Deputy Director General of the IC Department of AYUSH, Satyajit Paul, and other key officials from the Ministry were also present at the event.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

