Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences
Friday, September 20, 2024
Live Tv

Prime Minister Modi’s Visit to Wardha; Celebrating One Year of PM Vishwakarma Programme and Empowering Artisans

PM Narendra Modi will visit Wardha, Maharashtra, to celebrate one year of achievements under the PM Vishwakarma Programme.

Prime Minister Modi’s Visit to Wardha; Celebrating One Year of PM Vishwakarma Programme and Empowering Artisans

On September 20, 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Wardha, Maharashtra, at approximately 11:30 AM to celebrate one year of achievements under the PM Vishwakarma Programme. During this event, he will actively engage with beneficiaries, showcasing the government’s commitment to empowering artisans and small-scale entrepreneurs.

Empowering Artisans and Entrepreneurs

As part of the programme, the Prime Minister will distribute certificates and loans to beneficiaries of the PM Vishwakarma initiative. This effort underscores the government’s support for artisans, with loans being granted to 18 beneficiaries across various trades. Additionally, a commemorative stamp will be unveiled to honor the contributions of these artisans and mark the programme’s first anniversary.

Also Read: PM Modi’s US Visit: Quad Summit To Focus On Indo-Pacific Stability And Global Conflicts

Foundation Laid for Future Growth: PM MITRA Park

In a significant move for the textile industry, Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the PM Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Apparel (PM MITRA) Park in Amravati, Maharashtra. Spanning 1,000 acres, this park is being developed by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and is part of a larger initiative approved by the Government of India to establish seven such parks. The PM MITRA Parks aim to position India as a global leader in textile manufacturing and exports, attracting substantial investments and fostering innovation and job creation.

Skill Development for Youth Empowerment

Furthermore, the Prime Minister will launch the “Acharya Chanakya Skill Development Center” scheme. This initiative will establish skill development training centers in prestigious colleges throughout Maharashtra, targeting youth aged 15 to 45. With an annual target of training 150,000 young individuals, the program aims to equip them with essential skills, enhancing their employability and fostering self-reliance.

Support for Women Entrepreneurs

In a step towards promoting women’s entrepreneurship, the Prime Minister will also introduce the “Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Women Startup Scheme.” This scheme will provide early-stage financial support of up to ₹25 lakh to women-led startups in Maharashtra. Notably, 25% of the provisions will be reserved for women from backward classes and economically weaker sections, further empowering women to achieve independence and contribute to the economy.

MUST READ: “Unwarranted, Unsubstantiated Imputations:” Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri Criticizes US Court Summons to Top Officials Over Alleged Plot Involving Khalistani Leader

Filed under

PM MITRA Park PM Vishwakarma Programme Prime Minister Narendra Modi Women Entrepreneurs Youth Empowerment

Also Read

RJD Forms 7-Member Team To Investigate Nawada Violence

RJD Forms 7-Member Team To Investigate Nawada Violence

IIFA Awards 2024: Nora Fatehi Returns For A Show-Stopping Performance At NEXA IIFA Awards 2024

IIFA Awards 2024: Nora Fatehi Returns For A Show-Stopping Performance At NEXA IIFA Awards 2024

US Court Summons NSA Ajit Doval Over Alleged Plot Against Khalistani Separatist Pannun

US Court Summons NSA Ajit Doval Over Alleged Plot Against Khalistani Separatist Pannun

Tejashwi Yadav Critiques Bihar’s Law And Order Following Nawada Violence

Tejashwi Yadav Critiques Bihar’s Law And Order Following Nawada Violence

MP: Former Income Tax Official In Custody For Alleged Assault On Minor

MP: Former Income Tax Official In Custody For Alleged Assault On Minor

Entertainment

IIFA Awards 2024: Nora Fatehi Returns For A Show-Stopping Performance At NEXA IIFA Awards 2024

IIFA Awards 2024: Nora Fatehi Returns For A Show-Stopping Performance At NEXA IIFA Awards 2024

‘The Buckingham Murders’ Box Office Collection Day 7: Kareena Kapoor’s Film Has A Dull First Thursday

‘The Buckingham Murders’ Box Office Collection Day 7: Kareena Kapoor’s Film Has A Dull First

‘Stairway To The Sky’: Zayn Malik Announces First Solo Outing Since ‘One Direction’

‘Stairway To The Sky’: Zayn Malik Announces First Solo Outing Since ‘One Direction’

Lady Gaga On Ignoring Rumours Of Her Being A Man: Never Felt Like A Victim

Lady Gaga On Ignoring Rumours Of Her Being A Man: Never Felt Like A Victim

Payal Kapadia’s ‘All We Imagine As Light’ To Release In Kerala

Payal Kapadia’s ‘All We Imagine As Light’ To Release In Kerala

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox