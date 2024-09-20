Prime Minister Modi’s Visit to Wardha; Celebrating One Year of PM Vishwakarma Programme and Empowering Artisans

On September 20, 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Wardha, Maharashtra, at approximately 11:30 AM to celebrate one year of achievements under the PM Vishwakarma Programme. During this event, he will actively engage with beneficiaries, showcasing the government’s commitment to empowering artisans and small-scale entrepreneurs.

Empowering Artisans and Entrepreneurs

As part of the programme, the Prime Minister will distribute certificates and loans to beneficiaries of the PM Vishwakarma initiative. This effort underscores the government’s support for artisans, with loans being granted to 18 beneficiaries across various trades. Additionally, a commemorative stamp will be unveiled to honor the contributions of these artisans and mark the programme’s first anniversary.

Foundation Laid for Future Growth: PM MITRA Park

In a significant move for the textile industry, Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the PM Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Apparel (PM MITRA) Park in Amravati, Maharashtra. Spanning 1,000 acres, this park is being developed by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and is part of a larger initiative approved by the Government of India to establish seven such parks. The PM MITRA Parks aim to position India as a global leader in textile manufacturing and exports, attracting substantial investments and fostering innovation and job creation.

Skill Development for Youth Empowerment

Furthermore, the Prime Minister will launch the “Acharya Chanakya Skill Development Center” scheme. This initiative will establish skill development training centers in prestigious colleges throughout Maharashtra, targeting youth aged 15 to 45. With an annual target of training 150,000 young individuals, the program aims to equip them with essential skills, enhancing their employability and fostering self-reliance.

Support for Women Entrepreneurs

In a step towards promoting women’s entrepreneurship, the Prime Minister will also introduce the “Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Women Startup Scheme.” This scheme will provide early-stage financial support of up to ₹25 lakh to women-led startups in Maharashtra. Notably, 25% of the provisions will be reserved for women from backward classes and economically weaker sections, further empowering women to achieve independence and contribute to the economy.

