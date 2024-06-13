Rahul Gandhi Expresses Concern Over Kuwait Fire Tragedy Says 'Condition of Our Workers in Middle East a Serious Matter'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi voiced shock and sorrow over the tragic news of more than 40 Indians losing their lives in a fire in Kuwait City, emphasizing that the welfare of Indian workers in the Middle East is a significant concern.

In a statement, Gandhi conveyed his deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wished a speedy recovery to all those injured. He underscored the gravity of the situation, calling attention to the living conditions of Indian workers in the region.

“The Government of India, in collaboration with relevant authorities, must prioritize the safety and well-being of our citizens,” Gandhi asserted, urging swift action to address the situation.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh has been dispatched to Kuwait by Prime Minister Modi to oversee assistance to the injured and coordinate with local authorities for the repatriation of the deceased.

“As directed by PM @narendramodi, MoS for External Affairs @KVSinghMPGonda is urgently traveling to Kuwait to oversee assistance to those injured in the fire tragedy and to coordinate with local authorities for the early repatriation of mortal remains,” stated Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

Singh affirmed that immediate action would be taken following a meeting convened by PM Modi, indicating the seriousness with which the government is addressing the incident.

In the wake of the fire in Mangaf, southern Kuwait, India’s ambassador to Kuwait, Adarsh Swaika, visited hospitals where injured Indian workers were admitted, assuring them of full assistance from the embassy.

The Indian Embassy in Kuwait has established an emergency helpline to provide updates and assistance to those affected by the tragedy.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also expressed deep shock over the incident, extending condolences to the families of the deceased and wishing a swift recovery to the injured. He assured that the embassy would provide full assistance to those affected.

The tragedy underscores the importance of ensuring the safety and well-being of Indian workers abroad, a responsibility that the government is committed to fulfilling.

In response to the tragic fire in Kuwait, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a review meeting and announced an ex-gratia relief of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased Indian nationals.

The fire mishap in Kuwait City is saddening. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. The Indian Embassy in Kuwait is closely monitoring the situation and working with the authorities there to assist… https://t.co/cb7GHN6gmX — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 12, 2024

The fire broke out early Wednesday in a building housing workers in Mangaf, southern Kuwait. The Prime Minister’s Office stated that the review meeting took place at the PM’s residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, New Delhi.

Expressing deep sorrow over the incident, PM Modi extended his condolences to the families affected and wished a speedy recovery to those injured. He directed the Government of India to provide all possible assistance.