Rahul Gandhi Highlights Plight of Delhi Bus Workers and Pushes for Tourism Revival in Wayanad

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition, took to social media to express concern over the challenging conditions faced by bus drivers and conductors in Delhi.

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition, on Monday took to social media to express concern over the challenging conditions faced by bus drivers and conductors in Delhi. Reflecting on his recent travel experience, Gandhi highlighted the pervasive issues of job insecurity and inadequate social support for these workers.

In a post on X, Gandhi described his observations of the daily lives of drivers and conductors, pointing out their lack of social security, stable income, and permanent employment. “No social security, no stable income and no permanent job—contractual labour has reduced a job of great responsibility to a state of compulsion. While drivers and conductors are forced to live in the darkness of uncertainty, the Home Guards who are continuously deployed for the safety of passengers are without salary for the last 6 months,” Gandhi noted.

Concerns Over Privatization and Worker Fear

Gandhi also addressed the growing fear among Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) workers regarding privatization. He criticized the neglect faced by these workers and their continuous anxiety about potential privatization. “Troubled by this neglect, DTC workers, like government employees across the country, are constantly living under the fear of privatization. These are the people who run India, who facilitate the travel of millions of commuters every day—but all they have got in return for their dedication is injustice,” he said.

He reiterated the need for equitable treatment, demanding “equal work, equal pay, complete justice” for these workers.

Focus on Wayanad: Relief and Tourism Revival

Earlier, on Sunday, Rahul Gandhi shifted his focus to the relief efforts in Wayanad, a region recovering from recent landslides. During a discussion with local Congress leaders, Gandhi underscored the progress being made in relief operations and the importance of revitalizing tourism in the affected area.

“Wayanad is steadily recovering from the devastation caused by the tragic landslides. While there is still much to be done, it is heartening to witness people from all communities and organisations coming together in relief efforts,” Gandhi said in a separate X post.

He emphasized the need to boost tourism to support the local economy and aid recovery efforts. “There is one crucial aspect I wish to highlight that will greatly aid the people of Wayanad—tourism. Once the rains cease, it is imperative that we make a concerted effort to revitalise tourism in the area and encourage people to visit,” his post read.