RJD To Stage Protest, Demanding 65% Reservation For OBC, SC & ST Under Schedule 9

Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister & Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has recently announced, that his party will stage a protest on September 1, advocating for the inclusion of the caste survey findings from 2023 into Schedule 9 of the Constitution.

Further, he also stated, that he will participate in the Bihar-wide demonstration. While making an announcement, Tejashwi Yadav also revealed, that his government has provided 65 percent reservation for OBC, SC, and ST categories & proposed its inclusion under Schedule 9.

He also added that ”The matter is currently under judicial review. We are aware that the BJP opposed this move and sought to end the reservation, which is why it was not included in Schedule 9. If the state government fails to present it effectively in court, the RJD will approach the Supreme Court to argue its case.”

Earlier, the Bihar legislature had amended both Acts in 2023 to increase reservation from 50 percent to 65 percent in jobs and higher education institutions. Based on the caste survey, the state government raised quotas to 20 percent for SCs, 2 percent for STs, 25 percent for Extremely Backward Classes, and 18 percent for Backward Classes.

Later in June, the Patna High Court declared the Bihar Reservation of Vacancies in Posts and Services (Amendment) Act, 2023, and The Bihar (In Admission in Educational Institutions) Reservation (Amendment) Act, 2023, as unconstitutional and in violation of the equality clauses under Articles 14, 15, and 16.

(With Inputs From ANI)