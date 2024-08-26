Monday, August 26, 2024

Anant Singh To Contest 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections: Former MLA Announces Candidacy

Bihar’s gangster-turned-politician, Anant Kumar Singh, announced on August 25 that he will contest the 2025 Assembly elections in Bihar. Bihar is set to elect its 243-member legislative assembly in October 2025.

Following a meeting with Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar on August 25, Singh told reporters, “I had gone for work. He said it will be done. I will contest the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. The meeting was good. The Chief Minister did not say anything.”

Commenting on Nitish Kumar’s contributions to the state’s transformation, Singh said, “You (media) could also see that.”

When asked about the 2025 polls, Singh remarked, “Those who are in power will stay in power. There will be no change in the guard.”

Singh, popularly known as ‘Chhote Sarkar,’ won the 2020 assembly election on an RJD ticket. Earlier this year, he was granted a 15-day parole from Beur jail in Patna on medical grounds. Singh is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence in an arms case after an AK-47 rifle was recovered from his residence in August 2019. The MP-MLA court had sentenced him to 10 years of imprisonment.

The Bihar Assembly elections are expected to be held in October-November 2025. Earlier this year, Nitish Kumar returned to the NDA and took office as Bihar Chief Minister with BJP’s support, after leaving the INDIA alliance. Kumar’s JD(U) contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in alliance with the BJP.

