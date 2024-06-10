RSS Member Accuses Amit Malviya On Sexual Exploitation Charges, Malviya Sues Him, Files Defamation Case Of 10 Crore

Following allegations of sexual exploitation leveled against him by an RSS member, BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya has filed a defamation lawsuit seeking Rs 10 crore in damages. The legal notice demands that RSS member Santanu Sinha remove his “false and derogatory” social media post.

“The nature of these allegations is highly offensive, falsely accusing my client of sexual misconduct. Such claims severely harm the dignity and reputation of my client, who is a public figure due to his professional role,” the notice stated.

Santanu Sinha’s social media post accused Malviya of sexually harassing women while in West Bengal.

The Congress party quickly responded, urging the BJP to take immediate action against Malviya. Congress leader Supriya Shrinate remarked, “An RSS member, Santanu Sinha, associated with BJP leader Rahul Sinha, has accused BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya of engaging in nefarious activities.”

Today we seek the immediate removal of Amit Malviya from his position. It is an extremely influential position. It is a position of power and there can be no independent probe or justice unless or until he does not get removed from the position.

She continued, “He is accused of sexually exploiting women, not just in 5-star hotels but also in BJP offices in West Bengal.”

“We demand justice for women from the BJP. Less than 24 hours after PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony, serious allegations of sexual exploitation have surfaced against a senior BJP figure, the head of its IT cell,” she said.

BJP's National SM & IT head Amit Malviya slaps a defamation notice on Santanu Sinha for making loose, slanderous comments & fabricated charges of sexual misconduct against him on an FB post.

Shrinate added, “We hope the Prime Minister will reflect on the loss of 63 seats and learn humility. He cannot continue to support individuals who exploit women. We expect the new Minister of Women and Child Development to take action and not remain a silent bystander. We urge the National Commission for Women (NCW) to find their voice, conscience, and morality and take suo-moto cognizance of this matter.”