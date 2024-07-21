Shops Asked To Display Names Amid Kanwar Yatra, Will It Ignite Differences Between Religions?

As the Kanwar Yatra 2024 is all set to begin from July 22, the instructions have been issued to display the names of the street shop owners in the Kanwar Yatra route in Uttar Pradesh and Ujjain.

In the latest, the Ujjain Municipal Corporation notified that violators of this order will be fined ₹2,000 for the first offence and ₹5,000 for a repeat violation. He emphasized that the order is intended to ensure safety and transparency, not to single out Muslim shop owners.

Row Over Displaying Names

The recent notice to the eateries shops to display names of the owners have triggered issues. This step purportedly to avoid any ‘confusion’ — has sparked allegations of bias against Muslim traders.

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi said, “As per the order of Uttar Pradesh Police, now every food shop or cart owner will have to put his name on the board so that no Kanwadia buys anything from a Muslim shop by mistake. This was called Apartheid in South Africa and in Hitler’s Germany it was called Judenboycott.”

Akhilesh Yadav said, “And what if the name of the owner is Guddu, Munna, Chhotu or Fatte? What can you find out from these names? The honourable court should take suo motu cognizance of this matter and investigate the intentions of the government and take appropriate punitive action. Such an order is a social crime aimed at spoiling the peaceful atmosphere and harmony.”

Ujjain Mayor Clarification:

The mayor clarified that the rule is meant to improve safety and transparency and is not aimed at targeting any particular group.

Ujjain, the hometown of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, is famous for its Mahakal temple and attracts many visitors, especially during the Savaan month starting Monday.

Tatwal explained that the city had planned this requirement back in 2002, but implementation was delayed due to initial size and color requirements for the nameplates. Now, the rules are simpler, just requiring names and contact details.

He added that this rule is part of the MP Shop Establishment Act and aims to protect customers by allowing them to identify shopkeepers if there are issues.

Ujjain will host the Simhastha (Kumbh) Mela in 2028, a major religious event held every 12 years.

