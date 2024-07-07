Stampede-Like Situation During Rath Yatra In Puri Claims 1 Life; Leaves Several Injured

A man lost his life while several others sustained injuries during the annual Rath Yatra in Puri, Odisha. The festival is known to draw over thousands of devotees from across the world which created another stampede like-situation that led to the loss of a life and injuries to others.

According to the reports, the victim from Balangir district. He reportedly succumbed to suffocation while participating in the pulling of the Taladhwaja Chariot. He was promptly rushed to the Puri District Headquarters Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

#WATCH | Odisha | Devotees throng in large numbers to witness the two-day Lord Jagannath Yatra that begins today in Puri. pic.twitter.com/Z65j3iM2H1 — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2024

The Rath Yatra is a significant religious event that sees enormous wooden chariots carrying the deities of the Jagannath Temple which include Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra The deities are transported to the Gundicha Temple that is approximately 2.5 kilometers away. As per the reports, the grand religious procession began around 5:20 PM and was followed by the severa traditional rituals. Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati, accompanied by his disciples was noted to have visited the chariots, and the titular king of Puri completed the ‘Chhera Pahanra’ (chariot sweeping) ritual, setting the stage for the event.

President Droupadi Murmu graced the occasion, performing a ‘parikrama’ (circumambulation) of the three chariots and offering her respects to the deities. She was joined by Odisha Governor Raghubar Das, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik, who all symbolically initiated the chariot pulling by tugging on the ropes.

At this slow and formal moving cavalcade through the main street of the temple town the devotees were responding to the sound of ‘Jai Jagannath’, ‘Haribol’. Many artist groups joined the gathering and intensified the celebration with the rendering of ‘kirtans’ and Odissi dance before the chariots.

About a million of the population had gathered at Puri, marking the Rath Yatra as one of the biggest possible religious parades in the world. Most of the participant were from Odisha and the surrounding regions; however, there were international visitors to the festival as well.

The focus of the concerned authorities has greatly shifted towards ensuring the safety and security during the remaining proceeding in order to avoid any further mishaps.

