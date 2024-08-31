Saturday, August 31, 2024

Tamil Nadu BJP Announces H Raja As Head Of New 6-Member Committee

H Raja has been appointed as the convener of a 6-member committee to lead the party in Tamil Nadu during the absence of the state party president, K Annamalai.

BJP leader and national executive committee member H Raja has been appointed as the convener of a 6-member committee to lead the party in Tamil Nadu during the absence of the state party president, K Annamalai. The committee was appointed by BJP President JP Nadda. H Raja confirmed the appointment, stating, “All India President of BJP has appointed a 6-member committee under my convenorship which will lead the party in Tamil Nadu,” in a statement to ANI.

Committee’s Role and Expectations

H Raja expressed confidence in the committee’s ability to meet the expectations of the party leadership. He stated, “I am confident that this committee would perform according to the expectations of the leadership.”

Background of the Appointment

The 6-member coordination committee was established in K Annamalai’s absence, who is currently on a three-month educational training program in the UK, starting from September. According to a statement released by the BJP, the committee will work closely with the state core committee to make decisions regarding the party’s activities.

Committee Members

The members of the 6-member committee include:

  • M Chakravarthy
  • Professor P Kanagasabapathi
  • M Mruganandam
  • Professor Raama Sreenivasan
  • S R Sekhar

Congratulatory Messages

Former Governor of Telangana, Tamilisai Soundarajan, congratulated H Raja on his appointment through a post on X (formerly Twitter). Sharing the appointment letter, Tamilisai Soundarajan emphasized the importance of collaboration to align with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She stated, “I would like to convey my heartiest congratulations to the coordinating committee headed by Mr. H Raja, who has been appointed to manage the Tamil Nadu BJP. Let’s work together and create a record. Let us restore Tamil Nadu in the way shown by Hon’ble Prime Minister of India Mr. Narendra Modi.

