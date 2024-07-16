Tihar Jail Refutes AAP's Allegations On Arvind Kejriwal's Declining Health

The Tihar jail administration recently refuted the allegations made by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) regarding “permanent damage” to the health of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. They stated that the AIIMS medical board has been consistently monitoring his health, and his wife, Sunita Kejriwal, remains in regular contact with the board.

In a report to the home department following allegations made by Delhi minister Atishi concerning the CM’s health, the jail administration described the claims made by Delhi government ministers, legislators, and members of Parliament as “baseless.”

They argued that such statements “confuse and mislead the public” with false information and are made with “ulterior motives” to intimidate the prison administration.

However, AAP’s Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh pointed out that the jail administration did acknowledge that Kejriwal’s blood sugar levels had dropped multiple times and that he had also lost weight.

“If The Sugar Level Decreases…”

Sanjay Singh said, “If the sugar level decreases, one can go into coma during sleep and there is a risk of brain stroke. Making the medical report of any patient public is an offence and several times jail, administration has issued CM’s medical report. This proves that there is conspiracy being hatched to play with life of Arvind Kejriwal.”

On Sunday, Minister Atishi claimed that Kejriwal’s blood sugar level had dropped below 50 on more than five occasions, and since March 21, he had lost 8.5 kilograms.

During a Monday evening press conference, Atishi stated that the Tihar administration’s report reveals a conspiracy by the BJP. She alleged, “A conspiracy is being hatched to completely ruin Arvind Kejriwal’s health in jail. The BJP has stooped so low that this morning they took some documents from the Tihar administration and released them, arguing that Arvind Kejriwal has no health issues.

However, even the Tihar Jail medical officer’s report made it clear that Arvind Kejriwal’s life is being endangered in jail.”

AAP emphasized that a section of the report by a senior medical officer, dated July 14, indicated that “the inmate patient is diagnosed with and is a follow-up case of Type 2 diabetes… The inmate patient was suffering from weight loss and had a few episodes of hypoglycemia.”

Atishi said that the chief minister’s sugar level even reached 50 adding, “This is so dangerous that when the sugar level reaches this level, the patient is admitted to the hospital because at this sugar level.”

What Did Jail Administration’s Report Say?

According to the jail administration’s report, Kejriwal weighed 63.5 kg on June 2 when he returned to custody after completing bail for Lok Sabha poll campaigning. His current weight is 61.5 kg, down from 65 kg when he was first brought to Tihar jail on April 1.

The report noted, “As per the senior medical officer’s assessment, the weight loss may be due to consuming less food or a low-calorie intake.”

Prison officials also alleged that Kejriwal occasionally returned food sent from his home since his return to jail after campaigning.

The Delhi CM was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in connection with an alleged corruption case related to Delhi’s now-cancelled liquor policy. Despite being granted bail in the ED case by the Supreme Court, Kejriwal remains in jail due to a simultaneous arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation in a related case.

