Tirupati Laddus Row: Ghee Supplier Revealed, Nandini’s Exit Explained, and Key Reactions Amidst Controversy Over ‘Animal Fat’

The controversy surrounding the sacred Tirupati laddus has escalated into a full-fledged political battle, with accusations and counterclaims making headlines. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which oversees the renowned Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple, has backed Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s claims about the presence of animal fat in the laddus, a charge that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, leader of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), has vehemently rejected as “atrocious.” This heated exchange has prompted the central government to intervene, further fueling the growing dispute.

Union Ministers Step In Amid Growing Controversy

As the debate over the alleged adulteration of the Tirupati laddus intensified, the Union government entered the fray. On Friday, Union Health Minister JP Nadda sought a report from the Andhra Pradesh government, promising appropriate action following a thorough examination. Additionally, Union Food Minister Pralhad Joshi called for an immediate investigation into the claims.

TTD Confirms Presence of Animal Fat

In a press conference held in Tirupati, TTD Executive Officer J Shyamala Rao confirmed that laboratory tests had revealed the presence of animal fat, specifically lard (pig fat), as well as other impurities in the ghee used for making the laddus. Rao disclosed that the TTD was in the process of blacklisting the contractor responsible for supplying the tainted ghee.

“The lab tests have confirmed the presence of foreign fats and impurities in the ghee supplied. We are taking action to blacklist the supplier and ensure this does not happen again,” said Rao.

He further explained that the lack of an in-house testing facility had allowed suppliers to exploit the system. “The absence of an in-house laboratory forced us to rely on external labs, and the rates at which the ghee was supplied were unviable for pure cow ghee,” he added.

TDP Supports Naidu’s Claims

The ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has supported Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s claims, circulating a lab report that allegedly backs the assertion of adulteration. TDP spokesperson Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy, in a press conference, displayed a laboratory report from a Gujarat-based livestock testing facility. According to the report, the ghee sample contained “beef tallow,” “lard,” and “fish oil,” with the lab results dating back to July 2024.

“The lab report confirms the presence of animal fats in the ghee used for the laddus. This is a serious issue, and the sentiments of devotees have been hurt,” said Reddy.

Chandrababu Naidu’s Response

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, while addressing a public gathering in Prakasam district, reiterated the need to maintain the sanctity of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. He blamed the previous government, led by the YSRCP, for purchasing substandard ghee at lower prices, compromising the quality of the sacred prasadam.

“We have now changed the ghee supplier to Nandini brand from Karnataka. The people’s faith and sentiments should not be played with, and those responsible for this unpardonable mistake must be held accountable,” Naidu asserted.

Jagan Mohan Reddy Dismisses Allegations

In a sharp rebuttal, YSRCP leader Jagan Mohan Reddy called the controversy a “concocted story” meant to distract from the failures of Naidu’s 100-day rule. He accused the Chief Minister of using religious sentiments for political gain.

“This is nothing but diversion politics. Chandrababu Naidu is trying to shift the public’s attention away from his failed governance by concocting this story. Is it fair to play with the emotions of millions of devotees?” Reddy questioned.

Reddy also announced his intention to write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, seeking their intervention in what he termed Naidu’s “disrespectful” actions towards the Tirumala deity.

Ghee Supplier and Amul Deny Allegations

AR Dairy, the Tamil Nadu-based company that supplied ghee to the Tirupati temple during June and July 2024, defended its product, stating that all samples had been certified for quality by the authorities. The firm denied any wrongdoing, claiming that all the necessary lab reports had been submitted along with the supplies.

In a separate development, dairy giant Amul clarified that it had never supplied ghee to the TTD, following social media rumors. In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), Amul stated, “We have never supplied Amul Ghee to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam. Amul Ghee is made from high-quality pure milk fat and undergoes stringent quality checks.”

Karnataka’s Role and Nandini Ghee

The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) had ceased supplying Nandini brand ghee to the Tirupati temple in 2023 due to pricing issues. However, under the direction of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, the KMF resumed supplies to improve the quality of the prasadam. Karnataka’s Muzrai Minister, Ramalinga Reddy, announced that all prasadam offered at major temples in the state would now be made exclusively using Nandini ghee.

“A circular will be issued mandating the use of only Nandini ghee in prasadam at Karnataka’s major temples. We will also ensure that all prasadam is thoroughly tested for quality,” said Reddy.

Sharp Reactions from Former Chief Priest

Former chief priest of the Lord Venkateswara Temple, Ramana Deekshitulu, expressed deep concern over the reports of adulteration in the laddus. Deekshitulu revealed that he had previously raised issues about the quality of the ingredients with the TTD authorities but received no response. He urged Chief Minister Naidu to take swift corrective measures.

“I had informed the executive officer and TTD board chairman about the quality issues, but no action was taken. This matter must be addressed immediately to maintain the sanctity of the prasadam,” said Deekshitulu.

