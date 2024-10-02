Home
Wednesday, October 2, 2024
Chirag Paswan on Wednesday stated that no power in the world could separate him from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Unwavering Support, Chirag Paswan Backs Prime Minister

Minister for Food Processing Industries and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan on Wednesday stated that no power in the world could separate him from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chirag Paswan emphasized, “I want to send a clear message to everyone who thinks my relationship with the Prime Minister is strained. I’ve communicated this many times, and my actions demonstrate that no one can separate me from Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji. Those who are indulging in wishful thinking, believing they can drive a wedge between us or that I will distance myself from the NDA alliance, need to understand that this will not happen. I am not going to part ways.”

During a recent event for his party’s SC/ST cell in Patna, Paswan mentioned that he would not hesitate to give up his ministerial position, just as his father did. “When I was speaking to my people in Bihar, I expressed that neither my father nor I have ever been driven by a desire for power. I will not support any wrong decisions simply because I am in a position of power,” he said.

Addressing speculations about leaving the NDA, Paswan added, “I am not offering any explanation for my comments, but the truth is that my father had no greed for power, and I have no attachment to it either.” He stated, “I will strongly advance the vision of both the Prime Minister and my father, Ram Vilas Paswan Ji. My focus is on strengthening the Prime Minister’s position, and every worker in my party is dedicated to this goal. Those who think they can separate me from Prime Minister Modi Ji are only chasing unattainable dreams.”

Chirag Paswan loyalty Chirag Paswan statement Political allegiance Political loyalty India

