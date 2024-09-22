US-India Strengthen Defense Ties With Drone Agreement & Semiconductor Plant

In a significant development from US visit, prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden discussed the defense partnership between their countries, focusing on the procurement of drones and joint military exercises.

President Biden welcomed India’s acquisition of 31 General Atomics MQ-9B drones (16 Sky Guardian and 15 Sea Guardian), which will significantly enhance the intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities of the Indian armed forces. He emphasized that the US-India relationship is stronger and more dynamic than ever before.

Speaking after their meeting, Joe Biden said “The United States’ partnership with India is closer and more robust than at any time in history. Prime Minister Modi, every time we meet, I’m impressed by our ability to discover new areas of cooperation. Today was no exception.”

Earlier in February, the US approved the sale of 31 MQ-9B drones to India for an estimated cost of $3.99 billion. Of these, the Indian Navy will receive 15 Sea Guardian drones, while the Indian Air Force and Army will each receive eight Sky Guardian drones.

New Semiconductor Plant In Kolkata?

Additionally, PM Modi and President Biden discussed establishing a new semiconductor fabrication plant in Kolkata.

The White House announced a significant arrangement to create this facility, which will focus on advanced sensing, communication, and power electronics for national security, next-generation telecommunications, and green energy applications.

This plan is set to benefit from the India Semiconductor Mission and a strategic technology partnership involving Bharat Semi, 3rdiTech, and the US Space Force.

Meanwhile, prime minister Modi is in the US for a three-day visit to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. He arrived in New York on September 22 to address a significant event at the United Nations.

During his time in New York, Modi will participate in an Indian community event in Long Island and address the Summit of the Future at the UN General Assembly the following day.

Other engagements include a roundtable discussion with CEOs of American firms focused on cutting-edge technologies such as AI, quantum computing, and semiconductors.