Vijay Unveils Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam Flag And Symbol, Sets Stage For 2026 Tamil Nadu Elections

Actor-turned-politician Vijay officially revealed the flag and symbol of his newly formed political party, Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), on Thursday in Chennai. The unveiling is seen as a crucial step in his preparations to contest in the upcoming state elections scheduled for 2026.

The launch event, which was highly anticipated, has been the subject of much discussion since Vijay announced his political ambitions earlier this year. The star actor, known for his massive fan base and influence in Tamil Nadu, is now channeling his popularity into the political arena, aiming to make a substantial impact on the state’s political landscape.

In a press statement released in Tamil on Wednesday, Vijay expressed the significance of the upcoming event, stating, “It is a great blessing if every day is a new direction and a new force in history. 22nd August 2024 is the day that God and nature have given us such a blessing. It is the day when the flag, the main symbol of our Tamil Nadu Victory Club, will be introduced.”

The Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam, which translates to the Tamil Nadu Victory Party, was officially named by Vijay in February 2024. Since then, the actor has been actively engaging with his supporters and the public, laying the groundwork for his political debut. The party’s name itself reflects Vijay’s ambition to lead Tamil Nadu towards success and prosperity, a vision that resonates with many of his fans and followers.

The flag and symbol of TVK are expected to play a pivotal role in the party’s identity as it prepares to contest the 2026 elections. By revealing these elements, Vijay has not only solidified his political brand but also signaled his readiness to take on established political entities in Tamil Nadu.

