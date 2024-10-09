Watch: BJP MLA Yogesh Verma Slapped During Election Controversy in UP, Video Goes Viral

The confrontation occurred when tensions flared during the election process, leading to supporters of the MLA retaliating against Awadhesh Singh after the slap.

In a dramatic turn of events, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Yogesh Verma was slapped by Bar Association President Awadhesh Singh amidst an escalating controversy over the Urban Cooperative Bank Management Committee election in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. The incident, which occurred on Wednesday, has sparked widespread attention, as a video of the altercation has gone viral on social media.

The confrontation reportedly occurred when tensions flared during the election process, leading to supporters of the MLA retaliating against Awadhesh Singh after the slap. Police officers were present at the scene and attempted to intervene to prevent further escalation.

Election Dispute Deepens Amid Viral Video

The slap incident took place at a time when the election for the Urban Cooperative Bank Management Committee was already embroiled in controversy. A letter from BJP Lakhimpur unit district president Sunil Singh and MLA Yogesh Verma recently surfaced online, suggesting that both leaders had called for a postponement of the election. Despite these concerns, Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Sanjay Singh confirmed that the elections would proceed as scheduled.

Meanwhile, a fresh controversy arose when members of the election committee alleged that someone had tampered with the voter list by tearing it. This further fueled tensions and added to the ongoing dispute over the election’s integrity.

In Lakhimpur, BJP MLA Yogesh Verma was slapped by Bar Association President Awadhesh Singh. Some other people also beat the MLA. After this, the MLA supporters beat up Awadhesh Singh. pic.twitter.com/KspDvroE5V — Anuj Agnihotri Swatntra (@ASwatntra) October 9, 2024

ADM And MLA Respond To Election Concerns

The election process is set to commence on October 14, with the counting of votes to take place on the same day. According to official reports, around 12,000 shareholders are eligible to vote in the Urban Cooperative Bank elections. The nominations were scheduled to begin on Wednesday, with October 10 as the final date for withdrawal. The finalized voter list will be released on October 11, followed by the allotment of election symbols.

MLA Yogesh Verma, voicing his concerns, has alleged that there are attempts to rig the election. He claims that the incident involving the tearing of the voter list is part of a broader scheme to manipulate the election outcome. Verma’s objections were raised after he became aware of the tampering, prompting his visit to the election venue, where the confrontation with Awadhesh Singh ensued.

Despite these allegations, ADM Sanjay Singh has assured that the elections will be conducted fairly and without delay. He emphasized that the administration is committed to a transparent and impartial electoral process, despite the ongoing controversies.

