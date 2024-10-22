Home
Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Watch: Madhya Pradesh Picnickers Lure Leopard With ‘Aa Jaa’ Calls, Three Injured

A leopard attacked a group of picnickers in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district, injuring three individuals, including a woman and an off-duty police officer.

Watch: Madhya Pradesh Picnickers Lure Leopard With ‘Aa Jaa’ Calls, Three Injured

A thrilling day out for picnickers in Madhya Pradesh turned into a nightmare when a leopard attacked a group of about 50 people near a forest in Shahdol district. The incident, which occurred on Sunday evening in the riverside village of Khitauli, approximately 150 kilometers from Jabalpur, left three individuals injured, including a woman and an off-duty police officer who sustained severe head injuries.

A shocking 29-second video captures the moment the leopard charged into the group. Initially, the picnickers, seemingly unfazed, began calling out to the leopard with playful chants of “aa jaa-aa jaa” after spotting it lurking among the bushes atop a gentle ridge. What started as a light-hearted interaction quickly turned to terror as the wild animal responded to their calls.

In a sudden turn of events, laughter was replaced by screams as the group realized the leopard was not friendly. “It’s coming!” one of them exclaimed, just moments before the atmosphere erupted into panic. The leopard lunged at a man, inflicting serious injuries, before chasing after another individual. The footage ends abruptly as chaos ensues, amplifying the fear of those present.

Victims Of The Attack

The victims of this terrifying encounter included Nitin Samdariya, a 35-year-old assistant sub-inspector with the Shahdol police, who suffered grievous injuries. Other injured individuals were identified as Akash Kushwaha, 23, and Nandini Singh, 25.

Watch the video here (Viewers Discretion Advised):

In the frenzied attempt to escape, several others also sustained injuries. All three main victims hail from Shahdol town, about 100 kilometers from Khitauli.

“The woman sustained severe injuries as the leopard dug its claws into her head,” reported Bhupendra Mani Pandey, the in-charge of Sohagpur police station. The swift response of law enforcement was crucial in ensuring that the victims received immediate medical attention.

A Separate Tragedy

In a related incident, a seven-year-old boy lost his life to a leopard attack in Shirur taluka, Pune district. The attack took place on Friday evening in Mandavgan Pharata village. The boy, identified as Vansh Rajkumar Singh, was reportedly near a sugarcane field when he was attacked by the leopard. His parents, who had moved from Muzaffarnagar district in Uttar Pradesh to Shirur for work, were devastated by the loss.

According to forest officials, Vansh had left home following a family dispute. Tragically, he walked towards the sugarcane field, where the leopard fatally attacked him. The local factory manager promptly informed the authorities about the attack.

MUST READ | Historic Shital Nath Temple in Srinagar Set for Major Renovation

Filed under

Latest national news Leopard Attack madhya pradesh national news
