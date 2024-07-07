What Happened Today In History? From MS Dhoni's Birthday To Terrorist Attacks

On this day in 1865, four individuals were executed in Washington, DC, for their roles in the plot to kill President Abraham Lincoln with John Wilkes Booth. This day also commemorates the admission of female cadets to the United States Military Academy at West Point for the first time in 1976. Along with the four attackers, 52 people were killed in 2005 when three Underground stations and a double-decker bus were hit by horrific terrorist bombs.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s birthday

Our Thala, the legendary wicketkeeper-batter and former captain of India, was 43 today. Owing to his ability to remain composed under duress, Mahesh Dhoni has won accolades and been dubbed “Captain Cool” by supporters. He is still the only captain in the history of cricket in the world to have won the Champions Trophy, T20 World Cup, and ODI World Cup, the three ICC white-ball championships. India won championships in every cricket format while Dhoni was captain. Beginning in December 2009, the team topped the Test rankings for a period of eighteen months. In both the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 50-over World Cup, Dhoni led India to victory. In addition to his success on the international front, he guided Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to two Champions League T20 championships and five IPL crowns (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023).

Read More: MS Dhoni Midnigh Birthday Celebration, Shows Wife Touches His Feet

2005 Terrorists bombings in London The deadliest catastrophe to strike London since World War II occurred in 2005 when terrorists detonated bombs on three Underground stations and a double-decker bus. 52 civilians and the four bombers lost their lives as a result of the coordinated strikes, which had a significant impact on the city and its people.

1976: United States Military Academy welcomed female cadets When 119 women enrolled in the Class of 1980 at West Point, the United States Military Academy welcomed female cadets for the first time in 1976. 2013: Andy Murray Becomes First British Man in 77 Years to Win Wimbledon After defeating Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon championship match in 2013, Andy Murray became the first British player to win the tournament in 77 years. Also Read: Hathras Stampede: Bhole Baba’s First Statement Says ‘Culprits Won’t Be Spared’

Show Full Article