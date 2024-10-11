Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, October 11, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

What Is The Parsi Sky Burial Tradition? Where The Dead Are Laid To Rest For Scavengers?

Renowned industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata passed away at the age of 86 at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on October 9.

HTML tutorial
Advertisement

Renowned industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata passed away at the age of 86 at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on October 9. Tata, widely admired for his visionary leadership, played a transformative role in the Tata Group and left a profound impact on Indian industry and society through his commitment to social responsibility. Maharashtra announced that Tata would be honored with a state funeral.

On Thursday morning, his body was transported in a hearse adorned with white flowers from his residence to the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) in south Mumbai. There, the public had the opportunity to pay their respects before his final rites were performed at the Worli Crematorium.

In a statement, Tata Trust confirmed that his final journey would begin at 4 p.m. The decision to hold the funeral at the crematorium reflects evolving practices within the Parsi community, where an increasing number of families are opting for cremation instead of the traditional sky burial at the Tower of Silence.

Ratan Tata’s Parsi Heritage

Ratan Tata, a prominent figure in the Parsi community, was deeply connected to Zoroastrianism, one of India’s smallest yet most influential religious minorities. Numerous Parsi organizations expressed their condolences, highlighting his contributions to the community. The Zoroastrian Return to Roots Program, a cultural initiative supported by Tata, remembered him as a humble and philanthropic role model for young Parsi-Zoroastrians.

Parsi Khabar, a notable community publication, paid tribute to Tata, emphasizing that he embodied the core values of his Parsi heritage—kindness, integrity, and a deep commitment to the teachings of Zoroastrianism.

The Change In Tradition

Traditionally, the Parsi community practiced “sky burials” in which the deceased were placed in a Tower of Silence (Dakhma) and left exposed to the elements and scavenger birds. However, a significant decline in the vulture population has led to a gradual shift in burial practices. Increasingly, Parsis are choosing cremation over the conventional method.

The Worli municipal crematorium’s Prayer Hall, established for Parsi-Zoroastrians who prefer cremation, has seen a rise in use over the years. According to reports, the percentage of Parsis opting for cremation in Mumbai has risen from 7-8% to nearly 15-20%, despite opposition from more orthodox members of the community.

Also Read: Ratna for Ratan Tata: From The 2006 Singur Controversy To Residents Now Calling For Bharat Ratna

Filed under

Parsi Community Parsi Tradition RATAN TATA Ratan Tata Parsi What Is Sky Burial Tradition
HTML tutorial
Advertisement

Also Read

Violence Erupts In Martinique Over High Living Costs, Curfew Now In Effect

Violence Erupts In Martinique Over High Living Costs, Curfew Now In Effect

EU Set To Impose Sanctions On Iran For Supplying Ballistic Missiles To Russia

EU Set To Impose Sanctions On Iran For Supplying Ballistic Missiles To Russia

Trudeau Meets PM Modi In Laos, Stresses ‘Work That We Need To Do’

Trudeau Meets PM Modi In Laos, Stresses ‘Work That We Need To Do’

Zelensky Meets Pope Francis Amid European Tour To Bolster Support For ‘Victory Plan’

Zelensky Meets Pope Francis Amid European Tour To Bolster Support For ‘Victory Plan’

User Praises Icecream And Sanitary Napkin Combo, BigBasket Apologises

User Praises Icecream And Sanitary Napkin Combo, BigBasket Apologises

Entertainment

Arjun Mathur Ties the Knot with Tiya Tejpal in Intimate Ceremony; Jodi ‘Made In Heaven’

Arjun Mathur Ties the Knot with Tiya Tejpal in Intimate Ceremony; Jodi ‘Made In Heaven’

Barun Sobti On Kohrra Season 2: It Will Be Better Than First One

Barun Sobti On Kohrra Season 2: It Will Be Better Than First One

Amitabh Bachchan’s 82nd Birthday, Anand Pandit Shares Memories Of Film ‘Trishul’

Amitabh Bachchan’s 82nd Birthday, Anand Pandit Shares Memories Of Film ‘Trishul’

Shabana Azmi To Be Awarded With Excellence Cinema Award At MAMI Mumbai Festival

Shabana Azmi To Be Awarded With Excellence Cinema Award At MAMI Mumbai Festival

Ajay Devgn’s ‘Singham’ To Re-Release In Theatres October 18

Ajay Devgn’s ‘Singham’ To Re-Release In Theatres October 18

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Students Dazzle At Lakmé Fashion Week With ‘Chor Bazar’ Collection

Students Dazzle At Lakmé Fashion Week With ‘Chor Bazar’ Collection

Met Gala 2025: A Night of Fashion and Cultural Celebration

Met Gala 2025: A Night of Fashion and Cultural Celebration

India’s Hidden Mountain Gems: Discover Some Offbeat Destinations for Your Next Getaway

India’s Hidden Mountain Gems: Discover Some Offbeat Destinations for Your Next Getaway

What is Cuffing Season? 6 Gen Z Dating Terms That You Must Know

What is Cuffing Season? 6 Gen Z Dating Terms That You Must Know

Dealing With Your Mental Health? 10 Yoga Poses to Instantly Improve Mental Health

Dealing With Your Mental Health? 10 Yoga Poses to Instantly Improve Mental Health

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox