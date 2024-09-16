Tarun Chugh’s comparison of Mushtaq Bukhari to Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela underscores the significant role Bukhari plays in advocating for the Pahari community's rights. (Read more below)

In a striking endorsement of BJP leader Mushtaq Bukhari, Tarun Chugh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary, recently drew parallels between Bukhari and historical figures Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela. Speaking at a campaign event in Surankot, Chugh praised Bukhari’s tireless efforts in advocating for the Pahari community’s rights, likening his contributions to those of the revered leaders.

What Makes Mushtaq Bukhari a Central Figure in Jammu and Kashmir Politics?

Mushtaq Bukhari, a seasoned politician at 75 years old, is the BJP’s candidate for the Surankot constituency, which is reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST) in the Jammu region. His political career has been marked by a strong commitment to the Pahari community, which has been seeking ST status for several years.

Chugh, who oversees BJP activities in Jammu and Kashmir, highlighted Bukhari’s role in advancing the Pahari community’s demand for ST status. In his campaign speech, Chugh emphasized that Bukhari’s work in supporting this cause has been akin to the monumental efforts of Gandhi and Mandela. Chugh stated, “The work that Mahatma Gandhi did can never be forgotten. No matter which party comes to power, people will never forget Nelson Mandela. Similarly, here, Bukhari Sahab, the Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela of the tribal community, has worked to bring them freedom.”

What Is Mushtaq Bukhari’s Political Background?

Bukhari’s political journey includes a long association with the National Conference (NC), where he served until February 2022. His departure from the NC followed disagreements with party leader Farooq Abdullah regarding the ST status for the Pahari community. This disagreement led to Bukhari’s exit from the NC, a party he had been closely associated with for nearly 40 years.

In February 2022, Bukhari joined the BJP, citing a commitment to align with a party that would address the Pahari community’s longstanding demand for Scheduled Tribe status. His move to the BJP was seen as a strategic step to push for this crucial designation, which he believed would significantly benefit the Pahari population.

What Is the Significance of the Pahari Community in This Election?

The Pahari community, which comprises approximately 12.5 lakh people across Rajouri, Poonch, Baramulla, and Kupwara districts, holds significant sway in the region. Bukhari, a respected spiritual leader known as “peer sahab,” has considerable influence within this community. His candidacy and his push for ST status have garnered considerable attention and support, reflecting the community’s strategic importance in the current political landscape.

What Are the Latest Developments in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections?

In February 2024, the Indian Parliament approved reservations for various ethnic tribes, including the Pahari, Paddari, Kolis, and Gadda Brahmins. This legislative development adds weight to Bukhari’s campaign and highlights the relevance of his efforts in securing rights for the Pahari community.

The Surankot constituency, where Bukhari is contesting, is scheduled to vote in the second phase of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections on September 25. As the election date approaches, Bukhari’s bid for the seat is being closely watched, with his campaign focusing on securing the ST status and addressing the needs of his community.

Tarun Chugh’s comparison of Mushtaq Bukhari to Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela underscores the significant role Bukhari plays in advocating for the Pahari community’s rights. With his extensive political background and commitment to his community, Bukhari’s candidacy is a focal point in the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections. As the electorate prepares to vote, Bukhari’s efforts and his alignment with the BJP are likely to shape the political discourse in the region.

