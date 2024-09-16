Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Change Mode:

Change Font Size:

Monday, September 16, 2024
Live Tv

Why Did BJP’s Tarun Chugh Compare Mushtaq Bukhari To Mahatma Gandhi And Nelson Mandela? Who is Mushtaq Bukhari?

Tarun Chugh’s comparison of Mushtaq Bukhari to Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela underscores the significant role Bukhari plays in advocating for the Pahari community's rights. (Read more below)

Why Did BJP’s Tarun Chugh Compare Mushtaq Bukhari To Mahatma Gandhi And Nelson Mandela? Who is Mushtaq Bukhari?

In a striking endorsement of BJP leader Mushtaq Bukhari, Tarun Chugh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary, recently drew parallels between Bukhari and historical figures Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela. Speaking at a campaign event in Surankot, Chugh praised Bukhari’s tireless efforts in advocating for the Pahari community’s rights, likening his contributions to those of the revered leaders.

What Makes Mushtaq Bukhari a Central Figure in Jammu and Kashmir Politics?

Mushtaq Bukhari, a seasoned politician at 75 years old, is the BJP’s candidate for the Surankot constituency, which is reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST) in the Jammu region. His political career has been marked by a strong commitment to the Pahari community, which has been seeking ST status for several years.

Chugh, who oversees BJP activities in Jammu and Kashmir, highlighted Bukhari’s role in advancing the Pahari community’s demand for ST status. In his campaign speech, Chugh emphasized that Bukhari’s work in supporting this cause has been akin to the monumental efforts of Gandhi and Mandela. Chugh stated, “The work that Mahatma Gandhi did can never be forgotten. No matter which party comes to power, people will never forget Nelson Mandela. Similarly, here, Bukhari Sahab, the Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela of the tribal community, has worked to bring them freedom.”

What Is Mushtaq Bukhari’s Political Background?

Bukhari’s political journey includes a long association with the National Conference (NC), where he served until February 2022. His departure from the NC followed disagreements with party leader Farooq Abdullah regarding the ST status for the Pahari community. This disagreement led to Bukhari’s exit from the NC, a party he had been closely associated with for nearly 40 years.

In February 2022, Bukhari joined the BJP, citing a commitment to align with a party that would address the Pahari community’s longstanding demand for Scheduled Tribe status. His move to the BJP was seen as a strategic step to push for this crucial designation, which he believed would significantly benefit the Pahari population.

What Is the Significance of the Pahari Community in This Election?

The Pahari community, which comprises approximately 12.5 lakh people across Rajouri, Poonch, Baramulla, and Kupwara districts, holds significant sway in the region. Bukhari, a respected spiritual leader known as “peer sahab,” has considerable influence within this community. His candidacy and his push for ST status have garnered considerable attention and support, reflecting the community’s strategic importance in the current political landscape.

What Are the Latest Developments in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections?

In February 2024, the Indian Parliament approved reservations for various ethnic tribes, including the Pahari, Paddari, Kolis, and Gadda Brahmins. This legislative development adds weight to Bukhari’s campaign and highlights the relevance of his efforts in securing rights for the Pahari community.

The Surankot constituency, where Bukhari is contesting, is scheduled to vote in the second phase of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections on September 25. As the election date approaches, Bukhari’s bid for the seat is being closely watched, with his campaign focusing on securing the ST status and addressing the needs of his community.

Tarun Chugh’s comparison of Mushtaq Bukhari to Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela underscores the significant role Bukhari plays in advocating for the Pahari community’s rights. With his extensive political background and commitment to his community, Bukhari’s candidacy is a focal point in the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections. As the electorate prepares to vote, Bukhari’s efforts and his alignment with the BJP are likely to shape the political discourse in the region.

ALSO READ: J&K Assembly Elections Phase-1 Primer: Constituencies, Key Candidates, Demographics And All You Need To Know

Filed under

Assembly Elections in Jammu and Kashmir bharatiya janata party (bjp) Jammu and Kashmir mahatma gandhi Mushtaq Bukhari NELSON MANDELA

Also Read

James Cameron Secures ‘Ghosts Of Hiroshima’ And ‘Last Train From Hiroshima’ Rights, Will Tackle Project After Avatar

James Cameron Secures ‘Ghosts Of Hiroshima’ And ‘Last Train From Hiroshima’ Rights, Will Tackle Project...

Putin Commands Major Military Buildup: 180,000 More Troops To Boost Russian Army To 1.5 Million

Putin Commands Major Military Buildup: 180,000 More Troops To Boost Russian Army To 1.5 Million

Why Did Ryan Wesley Routh Target Trump? Investigating The Controversial Suspect

Why Did Ryan Wesley Routh Target Trump? Investigating The Controversial Suspect

‘Unacceptable Comments Made By The Supreme Leader Of Iran’: India

‘Unacceptable Comments Made By The Supreme Leader Of Iran’: India

Saudi Arabia Set To Allow Increased IAEA Oversight Of Its Nuclear Facilities

Saudi Arabia Set To Allow Increased IAEA Oversight Of Its Nuclear Facilities

Entertainment

James Cameron Secures ‘Ghosts Of Hiroshima’ And ‘Last Train From Hiroshima’ Rights, Will Tackle Project After Avatar

James Cameron Secures ‘Ghosts Of Hiroshima’ And ‘Last Train From Hiroshima’ Rights, Will Tackle Project

Janhvi Kapoor Set To Perform At IIFA Awards 2024

Janhvi Kapoor Set To Perform At IIFA Awards 2024

Ananya Panday To Light Up Nexa IIFA Awards Stage In Abu Dhabi

Ananya Panday To Light Up Nexa IIFA Awards Stage In Abu Dhabi

Kanye West Performs In China For The First Time In 16 Years, Internet Expresses Disbelief Over Country’s Rare Approval

Kanye West Performs In China For The First Time In 16 Years, Internet Expresses Disbelief

After John Abraham, Hrithik Roshan And Aamir Khan, Is Suriya Playing The BADDIE In Dhoom 4?

After John Abraham, Hrithik Roshan And Aamir Khan, Is Suriya Playing The BADDIE In Dhoom

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox