Thursday, September 12, 2024

Why Only Hindi? KTR Questions Amit Shah, Highlights Language Diversity

Shah, according to an official statement, remarked that "we need to enhance the acceptance of Hindi without competing with any other Indian language."

Why Only Hindi? KTR Questions Amit Shah, Highlights Language Diversity

KTR highlighted the value of linguistic diversity and warned against language chauvinism, asserting that such an attitude could become detrimental. He questioned the push for greater acceptance of Hindi, asking, “Why is there a focus on promoting Hindi @AmitShah Ji?

Why not also promote Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, Marathi, Oriya, Gujarati, and others? Hindi is just one of India’s 22 official languages. Why the exclusive emphasis on Hindi? Linguistic diversity is one of India’s greatest strengths, and language chauvinism could harm us.”

Amit Shah’s Statements

On Monday, Amit Shah emphasized the need to boost the acceptance of Hindi across the country, but without overshadowing other Indian languages. Speaking to the newly formed Parliamentary Committee on Official Language, Shah noted that the new education policy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi stresses the importance of mother-tongue education, as it helps children connect with various languages from an early age.

Shah, according to an official statement, remarked that “we need to enhance the acceptance of Hindi without competing with any other Indian language.”

Also Read: PM Modi’s Upcoming Jamshedpur Visit: Key Details And Itinerary

Tags:

amit shah KTR Language Diversity

Recent Post

Sanjay Raut Slams Chief Justice Chandrachud For Attending Ganesh Aarti With PM Modi

Sanjay Raut Slams Chief Justice Chandrachud For Attending Ganesh Aarti With PM Modi

Union Cabinet Approves ₹10,900 Crore Scheme to Boost Electric Vehicle Adoption

Union Cabinet Approves ₹10,900 Crore Scheme to Boost Electric Vehicle Adoption

RG Kar Hospital Case: ED Raids Kolkata Home of Sandip Ghosh’s Father in RG Kar Hospital Case

RG Kar Hospital Case: ED Raids Kolkata Home of Sandip Ghosh’s Father in RG Kar...

Maharashtra CM Shinde Hosts Ganesh Aarti For International Diplomats

Maharashtra CM Shinde Hosts Ganesh Aarti For International Diplomats

Earth Commission’s New Report: Consumerism and Climate Crisis Threaten Humanity’s Equitable Future

Earth Commission’s New Report: Consumerism and Climate Crisis Threaten Humanity’s Equitable Future

Mamata Government And Kolkata Doctors Locked In Deadlock: Talks Fail Over Condition Dispute

Mamata Government And Kolkata Doctors Locked In Deadlock: Talks Fail Over Condition Dispute

‘They Deserve Better’: Kolkata Citizens and Celebrities Provide Support to Junior Doctors on Protests with Food, Water, and Fans

‘They Deserve Better’: Kolkata Citizens and Celebrities Provide Support to Junior Doctors on Protests with...

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox