Shah, according to an official statement, remarked that "we need to enhance the acceptance of Hindi without competing with any other Indian language."

KTR highlighted the value of linguistic diversity and warned against language chauvinism, asserting that such an attitude could become detrimental. He questioned the push for greater acceptance of Hindi, asking, “Why is there a focus on promoting Hindi @AmitShah Ji?

Why not also promote Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, Marathi, Oriya, Gujarati, and others? Hindi is just one of India’s 22 official languages. Why the exclusive emphasis on Hindi? Linguistic diversity is one of India’s greatest strengths, and language chauvinism could harm us.”

Amit Shah’s Statements

On Monday, Amit Shah emphasized the need to boost the acceptance of Hindi across the country, but without overshadowing other Indian languages. Speaking to the newly formed Parliamentary Committee on Official Language, Shah noted that the new education policy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi stresses the importance of mother-tongue education, as it helps children connect with various languages from an early age.

