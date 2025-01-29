Mahakumbh Day 17 Highlights: Prayagraj Stampede On Mauni Amavasya Sparks National Outcry

A devastating stampede at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj in the early hours of Wednesday has left 30 people dead and over 60 injured. The tragic incident occurred ahead of the ‘Amrit Snan’ on ‘Mauni Amavasya,’ one of the most auspicious bathing days of the festival, as an overwhelming number of devotees gathered at the ghats for a holy dip.

According to officials, the stampede took place between 1 AM and 2 AM, just before the Brahma Muhurat, the most sacred time for taking the ritual bath. The massive crowd had gathered at the Akhara Marg, and as the pressure increased, barricades collapsed, leading to chaos. People surged forward, trampling those who were sitting or lying near the ghats in anticipation of the bath.

Deputy Inspector General Vaibhav Krishna, who was stationed at the Maha Kumbh, confirmed that the crowd had gathered earlier than expected and broke through the barriers, which resulted in the tragic accident.

In response to the tragedy, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assured the public that the situation was under control but acknowledged the immense pressure from the crowd. He urged devotees to take a dip at nearby ghats instead of focusing solely on the Sangam Nose to avoid further congestion.

To investigate the causes and administrative lapses, the Chief Minister ordered a judicial probe. A three-member commission, led by Justice Harsh Kumar along with former Director General VK Gupta and retired IAS officer DK Singh, has been formed to look into the incident and recommend measures to prevent future disasters.

The aftermath of the stampede was described as horrifying, with clothes, shoes, and personal belongings scattered across the ground. Survivors recalled how the sudden rush of people led to many being trampled underfoot.

Madhumita, a devotee from Assam, shared her harrowing experience: “Many of us were patiently waiting for the right time. Suddenly, a huge rush caused the barricades to collapse. People who were sitting or sleeping on the ground were run over in the chaos.”

Other eyewitnesses described people desperately searching for their family members amid the scattered belongings and bodies. Emergency services rushed to the scene, but by then, the damage had been done.

Several political leaders have reacted to the incident, expressing condolences and concerns over the handling of the event. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar called the tragedy “unfortunate and shocking.”

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) blamed the administration for mismanagement and criticized the influence of VIP culture at the event. AAP leader Sanjay Singh commented, “VIP roads are being closed for special movement, causing chaos for the devotees.” He urged for better crowd management and an end to VIP privileges at such large-scale gatherings.

Business tycoon Gautam Adani also expressed his condolences, calling the incident “heart-wrenching” and assuring support for the affected families. “All the members of the Adani family present at the Maha Kumbh and the entire Adani Group, in collaboration with the fair administration and the state government, are committed to providing all possible assistance to the affected families,” Adani stated.

The Uttar Pradesh government had expected around 10 crore pilgrims to visit the Maha Kumbh on Mauni Amavasya and had taken security precautions accordingly. However, the sheer scale of the turnout overwhelmed the arrangements. Authorities are now reassessing their crowd management strategies to prevent future tragedies.

The Maha Kumbh continues, with security agencies now on high alert. The administration is urging devotees to follow official guidelines and avoid overcrowded areas to prevent further incidents.

The stampede at Maha Kumbh has cast a shadow over the grand religious gathering, raising serious concerns about crowd control at such massive events. As investigations continue, the focus remains on ensuring better management and safety protocols for future occasions. Meanwhile, families of the victims mourn their loss, while survivors grapple with the trauma of witnessing one of the darkest moments of this year’s Kumbh Mela.

