LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
AADHAAR Imran Khan Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra 252 Crore Drug Trafficking Case Afghanistan news gambhir fans anger Mohammed Siraj afghanistan AADHAAR Imran Khan Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra 252 Crore Drug Trafficking Case Afghanistan news gambhir fans anger Mohammed Siraj afghanistan AADHAAR Imran Khan Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra 252 Crore Drug Trafficking Case Afghanistan news gambhir fans anger Mohammed Siraj afghanistan AADHAAR Imran Khan Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra 252 Crore Drug Trafficking Case Afghanistan news gambhir fans anger Mohammed Siraj afghanistan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
AADHAAR Imran Khan Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra 252 Crore Drug Trafficking Case Afghanistan news gambhir fans anger Mohammed Siraj afghanistan AADHAAR Imran Khan Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra 252 Crore Drug Trafficking Case Afghanistan news gambhir fans anger Mohammed Siraj afghanistan AADHAAR Imran Khan Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra 252 Crore Drug Trafficking Case Afghanistan news gambhir fans anger Mohammed Siraj afghanistan AADHAAR Imran Khan Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra 252 Crore Drug Trafficking Case Afghanistan news gambhir fans anger Mohammed Siraj afghanistan
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > 6 Places Within 300 Kms Of Delhi NCR For A Perfect Weekend Trip

6 Places Within 300 Kms Of Delhi NCR For A Perfect Weekend Trip

Escape Delhi’s chaos with these top 5 weekend getaways within 300 km. From Kasauli’s misty hills to Neemrana’s royal fort, Lansdowne’s quiet retreats, Jim Corbett’s wildlife adventures, Agra’s historic wonders, and Vrindavan’s spiritual vibes, these destinations offer relaxation, adventure, and memorable experiences.

Places To Travel From Delhi
Places To Travel From Delhi

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: November 27, 2025 13:34:45 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

6 Places Within 300 Kms Of Delhi NCR For A Perfect Weekend Trip

Delhi’s busy streets and endless traffic can be exhausting. Luckily, you can escape the city chaos within six hours and reach peaceful hills, historical forts, wildlife, or spiritual retreats. These destinations near Delhi offer relaxation, adventure, and a break from the digital world.

From Kasauli’s misty charm to Neemrana’s royal fort and the wilderness of Jim Corbett, every location has something unique. A weekend getaway can recharge your mind and body, provide memorable experiences, and give you a fresh perspective. Pack your bags and explore these top 5 destinations near Delhi.

1. Kasauli – Misty Hills and Peaceful Trails 

(Distance From Delhi: 5.5 hours (290 km))

Kasauli is a charming hill town in Himachal Pradesh. It offers peaceful walks along pine-scented trails, misty mornings, and cosy cafes with mountain views. Visitors can trek to Monkey Point for a beautiful sunset or sip hot chai at Café Rudra while enjoying the scenery. Gilbert Trail offers long, calming strolls surrounded by nature.

The town is ideal for travelers seeking peace, relaxation, and a slow pace of life. Kasauli’s quiet ambiance makes it one of the best weekend trips near Delhi, perfect for escaping city stress and reconnecting with nature in just a few hours.

2. Neemrana – Royal Heritage and Luxury Stay

Distance From Delhi: 2.5 hours (125 km)

Neemrana Fort Palace offers a unique blend of history and luxury for a quick getaway. The 500-year-old fort features stunning architecture, infinity pools, and panoramic views of the town. Guests can enjoy zip-lining, cultural shows, and royal-themed activities inside the fort.

The town itself is small, but the fort’s charm attracts travelers looking for a mix of history and leisure. Neemrana provides a perfect weekend escape for history lovers who also want comfort and style. The combination of adventure, heritage, and hospitality makes Neemrana one of the top weekend destinations near Delhi.

3. Lansdowne – Quiet Cantonment Retreat

Distance From Delhi: 6 hours (280 km)

Lansdowne is a peaceful cantonment town in Uttarakhand. It avoids the crowded tourist scene of popular hill stations, making it ideal for relaxation. Visitors can enjoy long walks, boat rides on Bhulla Lake, and a calm environment surrounded by pine trees. St. John’s Church offers a glimpse into the town’s colonial history, while the early morning sounds of birds replace city noise.

Lansdowne is perfect for travelers seeking solitude and a slow-paced weekend in nature. This hidden gem provides a tranquil escape from Delhi’s hustle, offering fresh air, natural beauty, and a break from busy urban life.

4. Jim Corbett – Wildlife and Jungle Adventures

Distance From Delhi: 5.5 hours (245 km)

Jim Corbett National Park is India’s oldest wildlife reserve and a paradise for nature lovers. Visitors can go on safaris to spot tigers, elephants, and other wildlife in their natural habitat. Jungle lodges provide comfortable stays while immersing guests in nature. Even without spotting a tiger, the park’s scenic forests, fresh air, and birdlife offer a refreshing experience.

Jim Corbett is ideal for adventure seekers and families looking for a weekend getaway filled with wildlife exploration. The park allows travelers to connect with nature, enjoy thrilling safaris, and experience the wilderness within a short drive from Delhi.

5. Agra – Historical Marvels and Taj Mahal Views

Distance From Delhi: 4 hours (230 km)

Agra is famous for the Taj Mahal, a must-visit for first-time and repeat travelers alike. Visitors can experience the monument at sunrise to avoid crowds and visit Mehtab Bagh for riverfront views. Agra Fort and Fatehpur Sikri add historical depth to the trip, offering insights into India’s rich Mughal heritage.

Don’t forget to try local sweets like petha for a complete culinary experience. Agra is ideal for history enthusiasts and families seeking a cultural weekend near Delhi. The city combines architectural wonders, vibrant markets, and culinary delights, making it a top short-trip destination.

6. Vrindavan – Spiritual Escape and Divine Energy

Distance From Delhi: 3.5 hours (180 km)

Vrindavan is perfect for travelers seeking spirituality and cultural experiences. The town is the birthplace of Lord Krishna, offering vibrant temples, colorful kirtans, and sacred rituals. Visitors can explore the Banke Bihari Temple, attend evening aartis at ISKCON, and enjoy peaceful boat rides along the Yamuna River.

Vrindavan provides a rejuvenating environment for reflection, devotion, and calmness. The town’s spiritual atmosphere attracts both pilgrims and tourists looking to escape city stress. This serene getaway allows travelers to experience devotion, culture, and relaxation within a short distance from Delhi. 

Must Read: Bengaluru Airport Hit By Disruption, 41 Flights Delayed: Here’s What Happened

First published on: Nov 27, 2025 1:34 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: delhi-ncrtravelweekend trip

RELATED News

‘Spitting Everywhere, Dirtiest City I’ve Ever Seen’: Aussie YouTuber’s Blunt Take On His India Visit Goes Viral

What Is ‘Menstrual Masking’? Internet Horrified, Dermatologists Debunk The Period-Blood Skincare Trend: WATCH

Saraswati Copy? Miss Bangladesh Tangia Methila Faces Backlash Over Miss Universe 2025 National Costume Claiming Mughal Heritage

Video Goes Viral Of Chinese Temple Engulfed In Flames Due To Tourist’s Improper Use Of Candles

Travel Smarter! NHAI Rolls Out Exciting New Schemes And Perks For Highway Travelers, FASTag Rules Update- Are You Ready To Benefit?

LATEST NEWS

Bengali Influencer Sofik SK Posts Fresh Video Following MMS Scandal

Who Is Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s Sister Noreen Khan Niazi

6 Places Within 300 Kms Of Delhi NCR For A Perfect Weekend Trip

Confused between iQOO 15 And OnePlus 15? Here’s A Quick Comparison Before You End Up Spending Money On The Wrong One

India’s Richest Comedian Revealed: Not Kapil Sharma Or Vir Das- It’s This Telugu Actor With A Net Worth Of…

Why Adults Should Take Vitamin B12? Benefits, Deficiency Signs, And Sources

Bigg Boss 19: Did Ashnoor Kaur Intentionally Hit Tanya Mittal During The High-Stakes Ticket To Finale Dramatic Task?

Mahindra XEV 9S Launched: This Amazing EV Starts At Just 19.95 Lakhs With Luxury Interior And Modern Design, Check Details

Cyclone Ditwah After Senyar: IMD Confirms Depression Over Southwest Bay Of Bengal

E-Visa Row: Indians Hit Back After American Calls Portal ‘Comically Broken’

6 Places Within 300 Kms Of Delhi NCR For A Perfect Weekend Trip

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

6 Places Within 300 Kms Of Delhi NCR For A Perfect Weekend Trip

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

6 Places Within 300 Kms Of Delhi NCR For A Perfect Weekend Trip
6 Places Within 300 Kms Of Delhi NCR For A Perfect Weekend Trip
6 Places Within 300 Kms Of Delhi NCR For A Perfect Weekend Trip
6 Places Within 300 Kms Of Delhi NCR For A Perfect Weekend Trip

QUICK LINKS