Home > India > Bengaluru Airport Hit By Disruption, 41 Flights Delayed: Here’s What Happened

Dense fog and low visibility at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport caused delays for 41 flights on Thursday, disrupting operations since early morning. Despite light rain earlier, the India Meteorological Department did not issue a warning.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last updated: November 27, 2025 12:22:23 IST

In the latest development, the Bengaluru airport is hit by disruption caused by heavy fog and extremely low visibility at Kempegowda International Airport on Thursday. This affected operations from 5:30 AM onwards. Light rain earlier in the morning did not trigger warnings from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), yet thick fog and low clouds reduced visibility significantly. 

Airport authorities reported that scattered clouds at 800 and 1,200 feet worsened operational conditions. Despite delays, airport staff worked to manage the situation.

Winds blew at 14 knots from the east-northeast, humidity reached 73 percent, and the temperature recorded at 10 AM was 20 degrees Celsius.

Bengaluru Weather Conditions Today

The IMD reported that thick fog settled overnight, reducing visibility to around 1,500 meters at Kempegowda Airport. Sky conditions remained partly cloudy with misty patches continuing through the morning. Atmospheric pressure was recorded at 1020 hPa. The IMD forecast expects partly cloudy skies throughout the day, with temperatures ranging between 18 and 28 degrees Celsius.

Pilots and airport officials had to exercise caution while handling flights due to low clouds and limited visibility. Travelers were advised to check flight statuses ahead of time.

Dense fog impacted domestic and regional flights, adding to operational challenges at the airport during peak hours.

Recent Flight Disruptions in Bengaluru

Flight disruptions in Bengaluru follow earlier interruptions caused by volcanic ash from Ethiopia on Tuesday, which affected international airspace. Seven international flights were canceled, and 12 were delayed as authorities ensured safe flying conditions.

Regional airports also reported operational adjustments; Thiruvananthapuram International Airport issued temporary airspace restrictions from November 27 to December 3 due to the Navy’s Operational Demonstration 2025.

These conditions highlight the challenges faced by Indian airports during unusual weather events and airspace restrictions. Authorities continue to monitor weather updates closely and coordinate with airlines to minimize further delays.

First published on: Nov 27, 2025 12:21 PM IST
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

