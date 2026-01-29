LIVE TV
Alina Amir Viral MMS: New Twist In Pakistani Leaked Video Saga, Influencer Announces…

Alina Amir Viral MMS: New Twist In Pakistani Leaked Video Saga, Influencer Announces…

Alina Amir went on to make the choice to address her silence the following several days after the video had spread, even being shown in her very own social media comment sections.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 29, 2026 13:55:20 IST

Alina Amir Viral MMS: New Twist In Pakistani Leaked Video Saga, Influencer Announces…

Pakistani TikTok star and social media influencer Alina Amir has publicly addressed the viral spread of a manipulated video falsely attributed to her, calling it a deliberate attempt to harm her reputation using artificial intelligence.

Alina Amir Viral MMS: New Twist In Pakistani Leaked Video Saga, Influencer Announces…

The almost 5 minute video, which went viral on platforms and was extensively circulated as a so called leaked personal video, had been explained by Amir as a deepfake, an AI-generated fake that had no real grounds. She criticized the event as cybercrime and digital harassment and emphasized that such material is not harmless entertainment but a severe form of abuse directed at slandering people and women, in particular.

Alina Amir Viral MMS: What Did The Influencer Say?

Amir went on to make the choice to address her silence the following several days after the video had spread, even being shown in her very own social media comment sections. She not only encouraged users to make sure that the content is actually authentic before sharing but also addressed the Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz directly and urged her to take strict steps against those who create and spread the AI generated content. She also made a bold decision by offering a monetary reward to anyone who can come up with credible information that will help in apprehending the culprits as she made it clear that legal implications will follow in order to discourage such similar attacks in future.

Viral Pakistani MMS 

The case of Amir can draw attention to the booming issue in both Pakistan and the whole world since deepfake technology is being abused to attack not only public figures but also ordinary people, in most cases with devastating emotional and reputational consequences. She cautioned that these attacks are not only to celebrities and as a result, there is a need to have stricter laws against cybercrimes and increased digital accountability among online users. Her position has attracted a large following by having many of her supporters hail how brave she is to address the issue of digital abuse and to create changes.

First published on: Jan 29, 2026 1:55 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.

Alina Amir Viral MMS: New Twist In Pakistani Leaked Video Saga, Influencer Announces…

QUICK LINKS