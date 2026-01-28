Pakistani social media influencer Alina Amir has recently found herself at the centre of an online controversy after a private video allegedly involving her began circulating widely across platforms.

Who Is Alina Amir? New Viral Pakistani MMS Link Trend Emerges After Fatima Jatoi Leaked Video And Umair 7:11 Clip

The nearly five minute clip turned into a viral video which users started to discuss while Amir maintained that the material did not represent actual events. She has categorically denied any involvement, stating that the video was created using artificial intelligence and deepfake technology designed to damage her reputation rather than reflect reality. The Instagram post which Alina Amir published revealed her disbelief about the speed at which untrue information spreads throughout the internet while showing her understanding of the real-world effects that untrue information causes to people. She explained that she waited to answer back because she believed the rumors would fade away but she decided to protect herself after people continued to spread fake information about the video. Through her statement she requested social media users to confirm the authenticity of material before they share it because unverified content brings significant harm to others.

The response from Amir denied the allegations against her while she requested Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to take strong measures against people who create and distribute deepfake content because she considered AI-generated fake videos to be a serious danger which could harm others through harassment and reputational damage. The cash reward which she offered to people who could identify the fake video creators established an important link between the financial incentive and the need for punishment to establish future protection against such incidents.

