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Home > Offbeat News > ‘Reverse Colonization’: Viral Video Shows An Indian Auto-Rickshaw Driving Through London Traffic As Commuters Stop To Stare, Internet Amazed | WATCH

‘Reverse Colonization’: Viral Video Shows An Indian Auto-Rickshaw Driving Through London Traffic As Commuters Stop To Stare, Internet Amazed | WATCH

A viral video captured an Indian auto rickshaw driving through London traffic, leaving commuters surprised and amused. Social media users noted the 'Desi' flair, saying London briefly felt like Delhi.

(Photo: X)
(Photo: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: March 22, 2026 12:52:28 IST

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‘Reverse Colonization’: Viral Video Shows An Indian Auto-Rickshaw Driving Through London Traffic As Commuters Stop To Stare, Internet Amazed | WATCH

One of the most unusual scenarios happened in the daytime in the streets of London where a usual Indian vehicle was in front of the commuters and pedestrians and it was beyond expectations to see a vehicle of this kind in London. A viral video shooting of an Indian auto rickshaw traversing the traffic in the city has become a viral social media content, with users admitting that the British capital, at a temporary time, was resembling Delhi in terms of its atmosphere. The view of the three wheeled car amongst buses, taxis, and cars provided a cheeky cultural cross over between the known bustle of Indian streets and the London roads with their neat arrangement.

An Indian auto rickshaw was spotted driving through london traffic, WATCH

The video, which was posted by Instagram user Jay Dholakiya, demonstrates the auto-rickshaw passing through the lanes by the regular traffic without any trouble. Rather humorous text superimposing the clip implied that London had become Delhi the moment the rickshaw was introduced, which appealed to the audience of all levels across the globe. The caption of the post mentioned that the UK traffic had a Desi touch, and the combination of two extremely different urban settings in one frame caused curiosity and fascination among the viewers of social networks. The video went viral, and the audience was amused and sentimental at the same time.



To most Indians living in foreign countries, it was a nostalgic sight to see an auto rickshaw in a foreign city. Auto rickshaws are a common feature in the transportation of cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Bengaluru, and the presence of the auto-rickshaw on the streets of London provided a nostalgic touch to the city. The reaction in social media showed this feeling, one user wrote, ‘I saw this in Wembley long back’, and another one wrote, ‘Much needed, walking for kms I miss the auto rickshaw’. The viral moment also made people in London and those watching it on the internet laugh, but it also glorified a little but bright phenomenon of culture exchanging, as the streets of London suddenly turned into a mini India.

ALSO READ: Hostel Warden Caught On Camera Brutally Beating Student With Stick At Vedic Institute In Ujjain; Netizens Spark Outrage After Video Goes Viral On Social Media | WATCH

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‘Reverse Colonization’: Viral Video Shows An Indian Auto-Rickshaw Driving Through London Traffic As Commuters Stop To Stare, Internet Amazed | WATCH

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‘Reverse Colonization’: Viral Video Shows An Indian Auto-Rickshaw Driving Through London Traffic As Commuters Stop To Stare, Internet Amazed | WATCH
‘Reverse Colonization’: Viral Video Shows An Indian Auto-Rickshaw Driving Through London Traffic As Commuters Stop To Stare, Internet Amazed | WATCH
‘Reverse Colonization’: Viral Video Shows An Indian Auto-Rickshaw Driving Through London Traffic As Commuters Stop To Stare, Internet Amazed | WATCH
‘Reverse Colonization’: Viral Video Shows An Indian Auto-Rickshaw Driving Through London Traffic As Commuters Stop To Stare, Internet Amazed | WATCH

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