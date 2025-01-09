Home
Friday, January 10, 2025
Bengaluru: Kempegowda International Airport Crosses 40 Million Passengers In Record-Breaking 2024

Bengaluru’s KIA is a major aviation hub, currently carrying 40.73 million passengers. It has become a "Large Airport.”

For the first time in a single year, Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (BLR Airport) exceeded the 40 million passenger mark in 2024, marking a historic milestone.

Currently carrying 40.73 million passengers, the airport has become a “Large Airport” according to the Airport Council International’s (ACI) classification, making it one of the world’s major aviation hubs.

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), the airport’s operator, reported a 9% year-on-year increase in passenger traffic from 37.2 million in 2023, driven by robust air traffic movements (ATMs), the introduction of new domestic and international routes, and enhanced connectivity.

Passenger Traffic and Connectivity

In 2024, BLR Airport recorded its busiest single day on October 20, with 1,26,532 passengers passing through. Daily ATMs averaged 723, peaking at 782 on October 17. The airport served 75 domestic and 30 international destinations by year-end, adding 11 new domestic routes and four international routes.

Notable domestic destinations included Ayodhya, Aizawl, Deoghar, and Nanded, while new international routes connected Bengaluru to Langkawi and other global cities. The airport’s most frequented domestic routes were Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Pune, while Dubai, Singapore, Doha, Abu Dhabi, and London Heathrow led international traffic.

IndiGo Airlines emerged as a significant contributor to this growth, adding 46 weekly international flights from Bengaluru, the highest from any single station in India. New airline partners like Virgin Atlantic, Salam Air, and Manta Air further enhanced the airport’s global reach.

Cargo Operations: A Record Year

BLR Airport’s cargo operations achieved unparalleled success in 2024, handling a record 4,96,227 metric tonnes (MT), a 17% increase compared to 2023. International cargo surged by 23% to 3,13,981 MT, driven by demand for perishables, spare parts, engineering goods, and e-commerce shipments. Domestic cargo also grew by 9%, reaching 1,82,246 MT.

July 11, 2024, marked the busiest day for cargo, with 1,884 MT processed. The airport retained its position as India’s leading hub for perishable exports, handling 63,188 MT in FY 2023-24, representing 44% of South India’s total. Key exports included agri-perishables, pharmaceuticals, and machinery parts, with major destinations being Singapore, London, Frankfurt, Chicago, and Muscat.

Unique exports added to the airport’s achievements, with 10.8 million rose stems, 822 MT of mangoes, and 5,200 MT of coriander witnessing significant growth.

A World-Class Aviation Hub

The airport’s success was also reflected in its expanded capacity and increased international seat offerings. Major airlines introduced over 3,700 additional daily international seats between the IATA Summer 2024 and Winter 2024 seasons.

These milestones underscore BLR Airport’s growing significance as a premier gateway for South and Central India. Its focus on operational excellence, passenger-centric innovations, and a commitment to expanding global connectivity solidifies its position as the third busiest airport in India for international passengers.

BIAL’s statement highlighted the airport’s ambition to continue driving growth in both passenger and cargo segments. “BLR Airport’s remarkable achievements in 2024 underscore its position as a leading aviation hub and preferred gateway to South and Central India. With a focus on operational excellence, passenger-centric innovations, and further expansion, the airport is poised for sustained growth in the years ahead,” said the operator.

ALSO READ: India Drops 5 Places In Ranking Of World’s Most Powerful Passports; Singapore Retains Top Spot

 

