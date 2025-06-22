Billionaire Bash: Super-Rich Russians Plan Luxurious Party At North Pole

A group of ultra-wealthy Russians is preparing for an extravagant cruise to one of the most remote and extreme corners of the planet – the North Pole.

The high-end adventure, organized by Moscow-based travel firm Neverend, will depart from the Arctic town of Longyearbyen on Norway’s Svalbard archipelago on August 21 and head straight to the geographic North Pole.

North Pole Voyage to Host Russia’s Elite

Onboard will be a who’s who of Russian billionaires, reality stars, and social media personalities – many of them no strangers to controversy or questionable business ties.

“From 21 August to 5 September, you will enjoy a carefully planned programme combining comfort, personal development and immersion in the nature of the North Pole,” the company promises.

A ticket for this icy escape doesn’t come cheap – prices start at just over $70,000.

Dmitry Portnyagin’s Name Looms Large

At the center of the planning is entrepreneur and influencer Dmitry Portnyagin, known as much for his flashy lifestyle as his business ventures. With more than a million followers on both YouTube and Instagram, he’s already led a handful of elite expeditions.

Portnyagin visited the North Pole in 2022 aboard a Russian nuclear icebreaker, but this time, the journey promises to be even more opulent.

Though often surrounded by scandal, including reports of a brief appearance near the Ukrainian frontlines, Portnyagin remains a key figure in the world of Russian luxury travel.

He won’t be alone. Billionaire banker Aleksei Frolov, with links to Russian energy giant Gazprom, is also reportedly among the guests.

Influencers, Putin Supporters, and Scandal-Linked Celebs

Joining the list is Nikolai Vasilenko, once a major player in Russia’s alcohol industry, now better known for his influencer persona.

TV host Ksenia Borodina will also be onboard. A staple of Russian reality TV, she’s a vocal Putin loyalist and has previously backed the war in Ukraine – both in words and financially. Reports claim she helped buy ammunition for mobilized troops in 2018.

Entertainment is being handled by some of Russia’s biggest names in music and comedy. Rocker Sergei Shnurov and his band Leningrad are set to perform, despite the fact that Shnurov’s career has often courted political controversy. He has even been linked to Wagner Group boss Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Others lined up to entertain guests include comedian Yevgeny Chebatkov, DJ Philchansky, and fitness star Anna Kanyuk.

French Luxury on Ice Amid War Backdrop

While tensions mount across Europe and repression grows inside Russia, this Arctic voyage offers a world apart – a surreal bubble of indulgence at the top of the Earth.

The trip will take place aboard Le Commandant Charcot, a French-built polar exploration ship operated by cruise company Ponant. Classified as an icebreaker, the vessel is designed to cut through thick Arctic ice – and offer five-star services while doing so.

Though the thunderous cracks of icebreaking may vaguely resemble distant gunfire, passengers likely won’t be thinking about the war still raging in Ukraine.

Despite the cruise’s high-profile guest list and visible support for the Kremlin among several travelers, none of them appear to be under international sanctions. The trip begins in Svalbard – which, notably, falls outside the EU’s Schengen zone – possibly easing travel restrictions for Russian citizens.

The cruise, according to Ponant, is completely sold out.

In a statement to the Barents Observer, the company said it is taking every precaution.

“We can assure you that, as always, we remain highly vigilant. Whenever a country identified as sensitive by the relevant authorities is involved – whether as a contractual party, intermediary, or financial institution – we strictly apply our compliance procedures. These are carried out in line with the protocol recommended by the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) France. In this instance, and as an added precaution, we have decided to go further and conduct a second review of each passenger’s situation closer to the embarkation date. Each passenger will also be checked to ensure they are not on the list of individuals subject to a travel ban in Europe.”

Even as the world watches Russia with growing unease, a luxury ship filled with the country’s wealthiest and most influential figures will soon glide silently through the polar ice – far from sanctions, scrutiny, and the smoke of war.

