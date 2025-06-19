Live Tv
Home > Offbeat > INR 24,000 Fine For Playing Games, Snacking, Leaving Desk And Other Toxic Rules Of A Chinese Company Go Viral

INR 24,000 Fine For Playing Games, Snacking, Leaving Desk And Other Toxic Rules Of A Chinese Company Go Viral

A Chinese executive at Man Wah Holdings is under fire for enforcing bizarre office rules, including fines for mirror use and snacking. The company is now investigating the backlash over workplace discipline and employee rights.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: June 19, 2025 11:08:26 IST

A senior executive at Chinese furniture giant Man Wah Holdings has sparked public outrage after enforcing unusual and strict office policies. Among them are penalties for looking in mirrors and eating snacks during work hours.

Multiple Daily Check-ins and Overtime Mandatory

Employees are now required to clock in six times a day and are expected to work beyond regular hours. A notice detailing the new regulations was circulated in May. It stated that those unwilling to comply should resign, according to the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Guangdong, Man Wah Holdings is a major manufacturer of sofas, mattresses, and furniture. Listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the company employs approximately 27,000 people. In 2016, it collaborated with Hong Kong actor Andy Lau to promote its brand.

Strict Penalties for Minor Infractions

A senior executive, surnamed Liu, was criticized after screenshots of his messages to staff revealed a long list of rigid work rules. He expressed frustration over employees leaving their desks during a promotional period, citing some were in restrooms or using mirrors.

Liu’s rules include firing anyone caught playing games at work and hefty fines for minor infractions. Managers face fines of 2,000 yuan (approx. ₹24,000), supervisors 1,000 yuan (₹12,000), and assistant managers 500 yuan (₹6,000) for eating snacks. Workers who leave their desks without reason more than three times risk losing 2,000 yuan.

Penalties for Improper Logout and Chair Use

Even failing to log out of a computer after work results in a 100 yuan (₹1,200) fine. Employees must lock their computers and push in their chairs if they leave their desks for more than 10 minutes—or face further penalties.

Liu defended the policy by saying that money collected from fines would be redistributed as bonuses for high-performing employees. However, the policy has drawn intense criticism on social media and within professional circles.

Man Wah Holdings issued a statement on June 7 confirming that the matter is under internal review. A company spokesperson acknowledged public concern and said the issue was being looked into.

Flashback: Philippines Bans Mandatory High Heels at Work

In a similar context of workplace rules, the Philippines made headlines in 2017 for banning companies from forcing female employees to wear high heels. The directive came after several women filed complaints with a labour union, prompting action by the government.

The new rule, which took effect on September 29, 2017, mandates that companies must allow women to wear comfortable and safe footwear, limiting heel height to no more than one inch. Labour groups applauded the move as a victory against unsafe and gender-biased dress codes. 

Tags: chinese companylatest off beat newslatest viral news
