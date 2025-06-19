Live Tv
Home > Entertainment > Who Is Kasing Lung? Meet The Hong Kong Artist Who Has Made The Monstrous Yet Adorable Labubu Dolls Viral

Who Is Kasing Lung? Meet The Hong Kong Artist Who Has Made The Monstrous Yet Adorable Labubu Dolls Viral

Labubu creator Kasing Lung blends Nordic folklore with whimsical art to craft viral monster dolls adored worldwide.

June 19, 2025

Do you love dolls that are small, fluffy, slightly creepy, and feature toothy grins? If so, you’re likely familiar with the viral sensation known as the Labubu doll. But behind this internet-favourite monster lies an equally fascinating creator—Kasing Lung.

Kasing Lung: The Artist Who Breathed Life into Labubu

Kasing Lung, originally from Hong Kong, spent his formative years in the Netherlands—a background that deeply influenced his artistic style. Known today as the mastermind behind Labubu, Lung combines childhood fantasy with Nordic folklore to create truly unique characters.

Growing up surrounded by European fairytales and folklore, Lung found inspiration in mythical creatures like Nisse, Tomte, and Dwarves.

These mischievous, often elderly beings inspired the quirky personalities of Labubu and her monster friends. In an interview with Hypebeast, Lung recalled, “There were no game consoles or computers back then, so I used a pen to draw fairytales from my imagination.”

From Books to Toys: Lung’s Journey as an Illustrator

Before becoming a toy designer, Lung began his career as a children’s book illustrator while living in Belgium. He became the first Chinese artist to win the Illustration Award in Europe. In 2013, he released My Little Planet, followed by Lizzy Wil Dansen, a collaboration with writer Brigitte Minne.

In 2015, Lung introduced the world to The Monsters—a collection of wide-eyed, whimsical creatures. Among them, Labubu quickly became a fan favourite. Along with characters like Zimomo, Tycoco, and Spooky, Labubu helped define Lung’s signature style. Since her debut, Labubu has appeared in over 300 versions, each with its own charm and collector’s appeal.

Labubu’s Popularity Reaches Celebrities and Collectors Alike

Labubu’s global appeal has grown exponentially, with some rare versions fetching high prices on the resale market. K-pop star Lisa from Blackpink recently shared a photo hugging a Labubu doll, prompting Lung to send her a special mega-sized version as a thank-you gift.

Though Labubu remains his most iconic creation, Kasing Lung has expanded his artistic horizons. In 2020, he held his first solo art exhibition in Tokyo, showcasing his growth beyond the realm of collectables. His artwork continues to feature elements of his monster universe, blending fine art with playful fantasy.

A Creative Routine Rooted in Passion

Lung follows a disciplined creative routine, painting and sketching through the day. “I draw and paint until lunch, then continue until late afternoon,” he told Hypebeast. Deadlines don’t deter him—he simply keeps working.

Now dividing his time between Belgium and Hong Kong, Lung continues to expand his whimsical world of monsters. With every painting and collectible, he adds more depth to his imaginative universe. Just like Labubu, Kasing Lung’s creativity remains boundless.

